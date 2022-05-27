Michigan State names UMass’ DeMichiel associate head coach as Nightingale’s first addition to staff

Jared DeMichiel has joined the Michigan State hockey staff as the first hire by head coach Adam Nightingale as the team’s associate head coach.

Since 2016, DeMichiel has been on staff at Massachusetts, first as an assistant coach and since 2019, the associate head coach.

“Jared DeMichiel has shown that he can help rebuild a program not only into a national title contender, but to a national champion and perennial power,” said Nightingale in a statement. “His ability to recruit and develop players is a perfect fit for MSU. The players that he has recruited and developed have received multiple national awards along with moving on to the National Hockey League. As impressive as his resume is, it’s the person he is that we are most excited about adding to our staff. We look forward to him helping restore our great program to prominence as he has done in his time with UMass.”

“I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity to work with Adam Nightingale at Michigan State University,” added DeMichiel. “Adam thoroughly impressed me with our conversations and his vision for the future of Spartan hockey. His passion for MSU runs deep and I’m honored to join him. There’s a championship history at MSU as well as players moving on to NHL success that I am privileged and enthusiastic to be a part of. We understand it’s a process, but our goals are to add to the history of NCAA success while moving our student athletes on to the NHL. We will do everything within our power to build a peak performance culture on and off the ice that will be a source of pride for students, staff, administration, and alumni.”

DeMichiel first joined forces with UMass coach Carvel at St. Lawrence (2014-16), where DeMichiel was the Saints’ primary recruiter and he played a pivotal role as the Saints put together 20- and 19-win seasons with second- and fourth-place ECAC finishes, respectively, during his time in Canton.

DeMichiel got his start in coaching working under George Roll, starting the hockey program at Nazareth (2011-14).

A former Rochester Institute of Technology goaltender, DeMichiel won three Atlantic Hockey regular-season titles and one postseason AHA championship in his four-year career. In his senior season he led all of Division I with 27 victories, was second in shutouts (six), seventh in GAA and eighth in save percentage. He paced RIT to the 2010 Frozen Four and holds RIT’s Division I record for career victories and wins in a season by a goaltender. In 2010, DeMichiel led the AHA in every major statistical category and was a first team AHA all-star selection. He also was named Goaltender of the Year and made the AHA all-tournament team. DeMichiel was tabbed the Most Outstanding Player at the 2010 East Regional.

Following graduation, DeMichiel signed with the AHL’s Hershey Bears. He attended NHL training camps with the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins. In addition to Hershey, DeMichiel played with Providence in the AHL as well as South Carolina Stingrays, Elmira Jackals, Kalamazoo Wings and Chicago Express of the ECHL.

DeMichiel graduated from RIT in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in business management and he received his master’s degree in management from Nazareth in 2014.