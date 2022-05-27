Citing ‘personal time to reflect on my next chapter,’ Dumont steps down as Bowdoin’s men’s hockey coach

Bowdoin has announced that Jamie Dumont has resigned as head coach of the Polar Bears men’s hockey program.

Dumont cited personal reasons for stepping away as head coach following six seasons with the team.

“After careful consideration, I feel the time has come to step away from Bowdoin and take some personal time to reflect on my next chapter,” said Dumont in a statement. “I would like to thank all the players for their hard work and dedication on and off the ice. I’ll always be most proud of the impeccable standards and integrity each of them displayed while being a member of the Bowdoin men’s ice hockey program. Lastly, a big ‘thank you’ to all the passionate fans and Bowdoin staff for their support and friendships. It has been an honor for me, and my family, to represent Bowdoin as the head coach of men’s ice hockey.”

“The college is grateful for Jamie’s work in support of our men’s hockey program and the many contributions he has made to our athletic department,” added Bowdoin director of athletics Tim Ryan. “I have truly enjoyed working with Jamie and appreciate his commitment to the development of our students during his combined nine years as an assistant coach and six years as our head coach at Bowdoin.”

An immediate search will begin for the next head coach of the program.