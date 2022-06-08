Sandelin signs two-year contract extension with Minnesota Duluth, will stay with Bulldogs through ’26-27 season

Minnesota Duluth and men’s hockey head coach Scott Sandelin have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep Sandelin behind the Bulldogs’ bench through the 2026-27 season.

Sandelin most recently signed a four-year contract extension in June of 2019.

“I would like to thank (UMD athletic director) Josh Berlo and (UMD chancellor) Dr. Lendley Black for the opportunity and the continued support of our men’s hockey program,” said Sandelin in a statement. “I couldn’t be happier to further my career with the Bulldogs and I’m excited to continue working with my great staff and student-athletes. It’s been a great run thus far, and I look forward to building on the great traditions of Bulldog hockey on and off the ice.”

“The leadership of Bulldog men’s hockey remains in exceptional hands with Scott Sandelin at the helm for the foreseeable future,” added Berlo. “I look forward to watching Coach Sandelin add to the history, tradition and legacy that is Bulldog men’s hockey and the special place it occupies as an elite level program.”

Sandelin concluded his program-record 22nd season with the Bulldogs this past March by directing UMD to its seventh consecutive NCAA tournament appearance (11th overall under his leadership). Sandelin has directed the Bulldogs to three NCAA Division I national championships (2011, 2018, 2019).