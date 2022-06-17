Omaha tabs Hamilton assistant coach Hambrook as Mavericks’ new director of hockey operations

Omaha has named Bennett Hambrook as the program’s next director of hockey operations.

Hambrook started with the Mavericks this week.

“Bennett is a tremendous addition to our hockey staff,” said Mavericks head coach Mike Gabinet in a statement. “He has over eight years of experience at the NCAA level, both as a player and staff member. He will be a valuable member of our team moving forward.”

Hambrook spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with Hamilton, where he led recruiting efforts, handled pre-scouting, managed the team’s defensive systems, and worked closely with campus partners and alumni that supported the hockey program.

“I am thrilled to be joining Omaha Athletics and Omaha Hockey,” said Hambrook. “The opportunity to work with a leader like Coach Gabinet and this experienced staff is what attracted me to the position and is the driver for my excitement to get going. Watching Omaha hockey from afar over the last few years, it’s clear that in terms of program culture, work ethic, and talent, we are poised for success. I am eager to begin working with this group and, most importantly, helping our students develop as people and players at the high-level Omaha hockey is known for.”

Hambrook played collegiately at Hamilton. He appeared in 69 games at Hamilton. He was an alternate captain his sophomore and junior seasons and the team captain in 2016-17 when he helped lead the men’s hockey team to their first 20-win season in school history.

After his senior year, Hambrook was presented with the Jean-Marius Gelas Memorial Award, which is given to a student-athlete who has displayed outstanding development in sportsmanship, leadership, character and athletic ability during their college years. He was also the recipient of the Albert I. Prettyman Unsung Hero award for dedication and determination that inspires and motivates his teammates and the coaching staff.

Hambrook earned his degree in psychology from Hamilton.