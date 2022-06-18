NCAA rules committee proposes changes to video review process for 2022-23 season

The video review process is set to change starting in the 2022-23 season under rule changes proposed by the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee.

Coaches may challenge reviewable plays involving goaltender contact, offsides infractions and high sticking the puck that leads to a goal. If the review is unsuccessful, a timeout will be charged. If a team’s timeout isn’t available, it will be assessed a minor penalty.

That proposal as well as others made by the committee must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel at its July 20 meeting.

“The committee believes this change will reduce the number of reviews while still providing tools to ensure the most significant calls are made accurately,” said Joe Gervais, the committee chair and the associate athletic director at Vermont. “All areas of the hockey community indicated support for reducing the number of replay reviews.”

Referees will continue to be able to review most aspects of the scoring of a goal and players where a major penalty is being considered.

Other areas in the rule change proposals for the 2022-23 season include:

Overtime/shootout

A five-minute period of 3-on-3 overtime will continue to be the approach in all regular-season games.

The committee voted to allow a shootout in situations where the game remains tied after the overtime period. The host school’s conference policy on shootouts will be followed.

Major penalty option

Referees will be allowed to assess a major penalty without an ejection for hits from behind and contact to the head.

“We strongly believe player behavior has improved and remain committed to enhancing player safety with these critical rules,” Gervais said. “In recent years, the rigid nature of the penalty has resulted in ejecting players that do not warrant such a severe penalty.”

Offside

A player shall be considered onside if the skate is over the blue line when the puck enters the attacking zone, which is the rule used in the NHL. Previously, the skate was required to be in contact with the blue line.

Supplementary discipline

The committee added language to clarify that this provision is intended for egregious situations.

Video review — offside and possession and control

When reviewing a potential offside play, the provision that nullified a review opportunity if the defending team gained possession and control of the puck was removed.

Pregame/intermission protocols

The committee added language to the pregame protocol to clarify that student-athletes should not be on the ice before the start of the pregame process. Additionally, after intermissions, players should proceed directly to the bench, except for the players who will start the period.

Intermissions

The length of intermissions shall be 12 or 15 minutes. The 18-minute option for intermissions was removed.

High sticking in defensive zone

To be consistent with a hand pass infraction in the defensive zone, when the defensive team high sticks the puck in the defensive zone, the team will not be able to change its players.

Covering puck in crease

The committee added covering the puck in the crease by a skater as a reviewable play through a coaches’ challenge.