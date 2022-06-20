Ertel bolts Cornell after one season, signs to play for OHL’s Battalion in 2022-23

Forward Justin Ertel, who played the 2021-22 season with Cornell, has left school and signed with the OHL’s North Bay Battalion.

Ertel was also a third-round choice (79th overall) of the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Draft.

“Getting to play pro faster was a big part of this decision,” Ertel told the OHL website. “Being drafted is a really cool accomplishment, but you’ve got to make something with it.”

Ertel played 23 games last season with Cornell, scoring one goal and adding eight assists for nine points with the Big Red.

“The player that Justin is today is because of all the experience that he’s had,” said North Bay general manager Adam Dennis, also to the OHL website. “He’s been able to step into different locker rooms over the pandemic, going to school, going to university and playing with men, and been a great person throughout and been a contributor wherever he’s gone. He’s a guy that for a long time we wanted to make this day happen, and thrilled is an understatement.”