Ferris State, Michigan State, Michigan Tech, Western Michigan make up 2022 GLI field as event moves to Grand Rapids, Mich.

The next Great Lakes Invitational tournament will have a new look for the upcoming 2022 edition.

Michigan Tech is once again the tournament host and brings the annual holiday classic to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., on December 27-28.

GLI mainstay Michigan State will join the Huskies along with Western Michigan and Ferris State as the teams compete for the MacInnes Cup in a two-day, single-elimination tournament. Longtime GLI team Michigan will not play in the event.

“We’re excited to continue the storied tradition of the GLI,” Michigan Tech athletic director Suzanne Sanregret said in a statement. “It’s been a pleasure to work with Van Andel Arena and the Grand Rapids Griffins along with the administrators and coaches at Michigan State, Western Michigan, and Ferris State to continue the illustrious history of this premier college hockey tournament. We look forward to adding to the great traditions of the tournament and creating exciting memories for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

The 57th GLI starts with a doubleheader matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 27 between Michigan Tech and Western Michigan at 3:30 p.m. EST, followed by Michigan State against Ferris State at 7 p.m. The winners of those games will advance to the GLI championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., while the puck drops on the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. on the same day.

It will be the 17th time in tournament history with four Michigan-based teams. Michigan Tech has won the GLI 11 times in 55 tournaments and is the defending champion after a pair of 4-2 victories in the 2019 GLI. Michigan State has 12 GLI titles in 47 tournaments. Western Michigan has three titles in five appearances. Ferris State will be making its third appearance at the tournament.