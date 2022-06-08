Former Clarkson, American International assistant coach Towns takes similar position at Michigan State

Mike Towns has been added to the Michigan State hockey staff as an assistant coach.

Towns joins Jared DeMichiel as part of Adam Nightingale’s first staff in East Lansing, Mich.

Towns will join the Spartan program after three years as the associate head coach at Clarkson, where he helped guide his charges to three top-three finishes in the ECAC and an overall record of 55-25-13 in those seasons (.672). He also was a part of an American International staff that jump-started the program’s recent run of four straight regular-season and three consecutive tournament titles.

“Mike is another great addition to our staff who has recruited and developed talented players and quality student-athletes that have turned around the fortunes of two college hockey programs,” said Nightingale in a statement. “His work at AIC as the recruiting coordinator was a big part of helping that program be a consistent winner along with helping maintain Clarkson’s success as a top-20 program. His ability to connect with players and help them develop into the best version of themselves will be a huge asset to our program. We look forward to welcoming Mike and his family to Spartan hockey.”

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to join the Michigan State hockey program,” added Towns. “I am grateful that Coach Nightingale has afforded me this opportunity and for the ability to work at such an incredible institution. The Spartan hockey program has an elite history and tradition of championship hockey and producing NHL players. Coach Nightingale has coached at the highest levels of hockey, and I am eager to work with him and learn from his experiences. My wife Dianna and I have many roots in the state of Michigan and we are excited to get back.”

Towns came to Clarkson after serving five years on the staff at AIC, including the 2018-19 campaign as the Yellow Jackets’ associate head coach.