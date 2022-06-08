Nicholson leaves Mercyhurst, returns to Robert Morris bench as associate head coach for ’22-23 season

Robert Morris announced Tuesday that Matt Nicholson has been named associate head coach for the Colonials.

Nicholson, who spent the 2021-22 season as assistant coach at Mercyhurst, is in his second stint at RMU, having spent six years as both an assistant coach and associate head coach for the Colonials from 2009 to 2015.

“I’m thrilled that Matt Nicholson has agreed to return to RMU,” Robert Morris head coach Derek Schooley said in a statement. “Matt was instrumental in recruiting some of the all-time greats in program history, and he has an outstanding eye for talent. That’s an aspect that will be very important as we embark on the recruiting trail. Matt was part of a special era of RMU hockey, and we’re looking forward to working together to relaunch the program.”

Prior to his stint at Mercyhurst, Nicholson served three seasons as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Niagara from 2017 to 2020.

Nicholson joined the RMU coaching staff for his first stint after serving as an assistant coach for two seasons at Adrian.

Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Colgate in 2004, Nicholson was a four-year letter winner for the Raiders. Nicholson also owns a Master of Science in instructional leadership, which he earned at RMU in 2011.