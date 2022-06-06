Cornell director of hockey operations Talarico named new assistant coach at Princeton

Princeton has added Shane Talarico to its men’s hockey coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Talarico joins the Tigers from Cornell where he most recently served as director of hockey operations from 2019 to 2022. Before that, Talarico was an assistant coach at Skidmore from 2017 to 2019.

“We are thrilled to have Shane Talarico join our program,” said Princeton head coach Ron Fogarty in a statement. “He is a growth-minded coach that has a passion for player development. His detail-oriented approach to the game and his exceptional communication skills are just a couple of the qualities that stood out to our players and staff during the interview process. We’re excited to have him joining our group.”

“I would like to thank Ron Fogarty, the entire Princeton hockey program, and search committee for giving me this opportunity,” added Talarico. “Hearing about the Princeton culture and the goals of the program excites me. I am looking forward to putting my head down and getting to work for the past, present and future of Princeton hockey as we strive to compete for Ivy League and ECAC championships.”

A 2015 graduate of Potsdam where he was a three-time SUNYAC goalie of the week during his four-year tenure as a player.