Minnesota State’s McKay adds more honors, named USA Hockey Jim Johannson College Player of the Year for ’21-22

Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay closed out his senior season in dominant fashion, becoming the first Maverick in program history and the first goaltender since 2001 to win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Last week, he was also named the USA Hockey Jim Johannson College Player of the Year.

The Downers Grove, Ill., native capped his collegiate career with a national championship game appearance and set a new single-season NCAA Division I record for wins with 38. McKay finished the year with a 38-5-0 record, ranking second in the nation in shutouts (10) and goals-against average (1.31), while boasting the seventh-best save percentage (.931).

A 2021-22 AHCA first team all-America selection, McKay was named the 2021-22 CCHA player of the year, CCHA goaltender of the year, and also earned first team all-CCHA honors. He was the HCA national goaltender of the month twice, CCHA goaltender of the month four times, and CCHA goaltender of the week seven times throughout the season as well.

The netminder was also tabbed the MVP of the Albany regional in the NCAA tournament and was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award.

Following the season, McKay signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will join the organization in the fall.