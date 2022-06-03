Union assistant, former Curry coach Manastersky moves north of border, named new head coach at U SPORTS’ Brock

Union assistant coach T.J. Manastersky has been named new head coach of the Brock men’s hockey team, located in St. Catharines, Ont.

“I’ve been a fan of U SPORTS my entire life,” Mansatersky said in a news release. “The opportunity to coach at that level and pursue a national championship is a dream come true.”

“We are excited to have T.J. join our Brock Badgers family as our new head coach of our men’s hockey program,” added Brock sports director Melissa Krist. “He brings high performance, world-class expertise that will provide our student-athletes consistent leadership both on and off the ice in the development of our future leaders.”

Manastersky was an assistant coach at Canisius and Fredonia before becoming head coach of Curry from 2012 to 2021. He was the youngest head coach in the NCAA in his first year and was named Commonwealth Coast Conference coach of the year in 2018-19.

For 2021-22, Manastersky was named assistant coach for the Dutchmen and recently served as an assistant coach for the Hungarian Under-18 national team at the world championships.

“I’m a big believer in what Melissa (Krist) is building at Brock,” Manastersky said. “I think there’s a lot of great things happening.”