Holy Cross’ Lachapelle chosen head coach of U.S. under-18 women’s national team; Keady Norton (Dartmouth), Berman (Northeastern) named assistants

After leading the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team to an unprecedented 14th straight medal at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in 2022, Katie Lachapelle (Holy Cross) will return as head coach to guide the squad at the 2023 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship.

Joining Lachapelle as assistant coaches will be Liz Keady Norton (Dartmouth) and Lindsay Berman (Northeastern).

The 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship is set for Jan. 8-15, 2023 in Ostersund and Brunflo, Sweden.

Most recently, Lachapelle led Team USA to a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Madison, Wisc.

Prior to her role as head coach, she served four seasons as an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team, helping lead the squad to three gold medals (2015, 2016, 2017) and one silver medal (2014) at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship. Lachapelle also served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-22 Women’s Select Team in both 2018 and 2019 and has been a coach at numerous national and player development camps over the last decade.

Lachapelle will enter her fourth season as head women’s hockey coach at Holy Cross in 2022-23. She served as associate head coach at Holy Cross for two seasons before taking over as head coach and prior to joining the Crusaders was an assistant coach at Boston University (2008-17), Ohio State (2004-08), Niagara (2001-04) and Union (1999-01). She is a Providence graduate and played four seasons for the Friars women’s hockey team.

Keady Norton will serve as an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team for the first time. She enters her second campaign as head coach of the Dartmouth women’s hockey team in 2022-23 after leading the Big Green to its highest win total since 2015 in 2021-22.

Before Dartmouth, she spent four seasons (2017-21) with the Boston University women’s hockey program, two as associate head coach and two as assistant coach. She also served as an assistant women’s hockey coach for two seasons at Harvard (2015-17) and one year (2014-15) at Union. Keady Norton is a 2008 graduate of Princeton where she was a four-year letter winner. She spent the 2005-06 season training with the U.S. Women’s National Team during its pre-Olympic tour.

Berman will make her international coaching debut as an assistant coach for the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team. She currently serves as an assistant women’s hockey coach at her alma mater, Northeastern, and since her arrival on the coaching staff in 2018, the Huskies have won four consecutive Hockey East championships and advanced to the last two NCAA Frozen Fours.

Prior to her time at Northeastern, she served as head women’s hockey coach at UMass Boston (2015-18) and was an assistant women’s hockey coach at both Brown (2014-15) and UMass Boston (2011-14). Berman is a 2010 graduate of Northeastern and played four seasons for the Huskies.