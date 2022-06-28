Atlantic Hockey announces changes to postseason tournament, top eight teams qualify

Entering its 20th anniversary season, Atlantic Hockey has announced changes to its postseason.

The battle for the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy will play out on AHA campuses over three weekends in March with a new format that will culminate in a single-game championship weekend.

The 2023 postseason will open with best-of-three quarterfinal series March 3-5 with the No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 seeds hosting the No. 8, 7, 6 and 5 seeds, respectively.

Semifinal best-of-three series will take place March 10-12 with the highest-seeded quarterfinal winner hosting the lowest-seeded quarterfinal winner and the second-highest remaining seed hosting the third-highest remaining seed.

The postseason will conclude March 18 when the two semifinal winners meet at the home of the highest-seeded semifinal winner for one game to determine Atlantic Hockey’s 2023 postseason champion.