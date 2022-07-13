Adrian men’s assistant coach Phillips steps down for same job with USHL’s Lumberjacks

Adrian assistant coach Adam Phillips has resigned to take a similar role with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Phillips spent the last two seasons with the Bulldogs serving as assistant coach under head coach Adam Krug.

“On behalf of our players and staff, I want to thank Adam for his two years in Adrian,” Krug said in a statement. “His work ethic, detail, and his ability to form relationships with our players is unmatched in college hockey.”

With Phillips on staff, the Bulldogs combined for a record of 46-7-1 and a 24-0 record in conference regular season play over the last two years. Phillips served as assistant coach during the team’s historic 2021-22 season where they brought home Adrian’s first NCAA national championship.

“Adam was a very important piece in our school’s first-ever NCAA title,” said Krug. “Our players were fortunate to have Adam on and off the ice with them on a daily basis.”

Phillips played NCAA Division I hockey for UMass where he played in 124 games before signing an AHL contract with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

“I’m disappointed that we will lose Adam, but I’m so happy for him and his girlfriend, Carlin, as they move in for this new opportunity,” said Krug. “The players in Muskegon will be lucky to be coached by such a great person.”