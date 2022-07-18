NEWHA adds eighth member as Assumption to start play in women’s hockey conference with ’23-24 season

Assumption has accepted an invitation for its women’s hockey team to compete in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA).

Assumption becomes the eighth member of the NEWHA, and the second school located in Massachusetts. The Greyhounds will join Franklin Pierce, Long Island, Post, Sacred Heart, Saint Anselm, Saint Michael’s, and Stonehill.

“Adding women’s ice hockey, Assumption’s 26th varsity sport, allows us to showcase the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff at the highest level,” said Assumption director of athletics Eric Gobiel in a statement. “They have all put so much time and energy in pursuing their passion, and to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete within the NCAA is truly special.”

“During our visit, we were met with excitement and enthusiasm with everyone we met,” added NEWHA commissioner Robert DeGregorio. “When we left Assumption University, it left us with a lasting impression of the new excitement on this campus with their new women’s varsity ice hockey program.”

Assumption will begin administratively within the league during the 2022-23 season. During the 2023-2024 season, the team will participate in the NEWHA regular-season schedule, league playoffs, and will also be eligible to receive the NEWHA automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament.

“First, I would like to thank the member institutions of the NEWHA for their decision to accept Assumption University into this prestigious league,” noted Assumption coach Jack Sweeney. “The NEWHA has created a fantastic opportunity for young women to continue playing the sport that they love to play at a very competitive level, and for all of us here at Assumption, that is very special. While this will be my 28th year working in the sport of ice hockey, I have never been more professionally excited than I am to lead this team.”

The program will practice and compete at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center, a multi-use recreation center with two NHL regulation ice surfaces.