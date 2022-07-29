MCLA men’s hockey team, returning for 2023-24 season, names UMass Dartmouth assistant Ketts head coach

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has hired Jeremiah Ketts as head coach of the men’s hockey team, which is returning for the 2023-24 season.

Ketts comes to MCLA following six years as the assistant coach at UMass Dartmouth. He’ll officially start with the school on August 1.

“I am excited to name Jeremiah Ketts to relaunch our men’s ice hockey program,” MCLA director of athletics Laura Mooney said in a statement. “Jeremiah’s strengths as a recruiter and experience within the MASCAC make him the ideal leader to rebuild our on-ice traditions of success. We are looking forward to having him join our Trailblazer team.”

While at UMass Dartmouth, Ketts worked with the forwards and individual skill development on and off the ice. During his time there, Ketts helped the team reach double-figure win totals in four seasons and advance to the conference finals in 2018 and 2020. Ketts also assisted with video analysis and implementing system strategies.

A successful recruiter, he has enrolled numerous all conference players along with two players who were semifinalists for the Concanon Award. Eight players have signed professional contracts during his time as an assistant coach.

Ketts attended Johnson and Wales from 2008 to 2012 and is one of the most accomplished players in the school’s history with 64 goals and 101 assists for 165 career points.

In his sophomore season at JWU, he helped the Wildcats reach the ECAC Northeast final for the first time in the school’s history. He is a two-time AHCA All-American, making the Second Team as a junior in 2011 and the First Team as a senior in 2012. Both season he was tabbed the ECAC Northeast Player of the Year.

After college, Ketts enjoyed a professional career for several years. He signed as a senior with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, he spent time with the Tulsa Oilers of the CHL, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL.