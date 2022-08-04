Minnesota Duluth assistant coach Plante leaving Bulldogs for same job with NHL’s Blackhawks

Minnesota Duluth assistant coach Derek Plante is heading to the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks for a similar role.

Plante will join the coaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season.

“The opportunity to play and coach as a Bulldog has been a dream come true,” said Plante in a statement. “It has been a great experience to work with and learn from head coach Scott Sandelin. To be a part of such great success, including the Bulldogs’ first national championship, will be something I cherish forever. I will always be a Bulldog and I am excited to join the NHL and the Chicago Blackhawks.”

Plante first joined the coaching staff at his alma mater on June 9, 2010 (and again in July of 2020) and helped lead the Bulldogs to their first-ever NCAA national championship in 2011.

“Derek has been the definition of a Bulldog,” said UMD head coach Scott Sandelin. “It has been a pleasure to coach with Derek and we are excited to follow his career with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.”

Plante, a member of the UMD Athletic Hall of Fame (class of 2009), was a driving offensive force for the Bulldogs for four winters, culminating with a senior year in which he racked up an NCAA-leading 92 points. He captained the Bulldogs to the 1992-93 WCHA regular-season title and a berth in the NCAA regionals. In the process, he was chosen as a Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalist, a first team All-American, the USA Hockey male athlete of the year, and the WCHA player of the year.

In addition, he was an all-WCHA first team honoree as a senior after receiving second team honors the previous winter. Planted closed out his collegiate career with 219 points on 96 goals and 123 assists in 138 games which currently puts him in a tie for second place on the UMD’s all-time scoring charts.

Plante played eight years in the NHL with Buffalo (1993-99), Chicago (1999-2000), Dallas (1998-99 and 1999-2000) where he won a Stanley Cup, and Philadelphia (2000-01), producing 96 goals and 152 assists for 248 points in 450 regular-season games. He was originally selected by Buffalo in the eighth round (161st overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft.

A search for Plante’s replacement will begin immediately.