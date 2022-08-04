After two seasons, Colgate promotes volunteer assistant Azzano to assistant coach for Raiders’ men’s hockey team

Colgate has announced the hiring of Chris Azzano as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Azzano has been working with the Raiders for the last two years after joining the staff as a volunteer assistant prior to the 2020-21 season.

“We are very excited to be adding Chris to our staff,” said Colgate head coach Don Vaughan in a statement. “He has worked very hard over the past nine years for this opportunity. He is a dedicated coach with a strong work ethic and has a reputation of building strong relationships with his student-athletes. His experience in the USHL and his knowledge of some of our prime recruiting areas will help us continue to attract the best and brightest hockey players to Colgate. Chris’ expertise in teaching goalies will really benefit our program, especially with two first-years joining the team this fall and his already established relationship with NHL draft pick Carter Gylander.

“His transition to full-time assistant coach will be seamless with already established working relationships with associate head coach Dana Borges, myself, and our returning players. We are looking forward to Chris getting started.”

Most recently, Azzano worked as an assistant coach at Morrisville from 2019 to 2022. Azzano also spent two seasons on the bench with Cortland, serving as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator.

Azzano got his collegiate coaching start at SUNY Canton, where he was the assistant coach for the men’s program during the 2014-15 season.

Before coaching, Azzano spent three seasons with the Morrisville as a goaltender, where he was a three-time SUNYAC all-academic team and two-time SUNYAC commissioner’s list recipient for excellence in academics and athletics.

Azzano earned his bachelor of business administration degree from Morrisville in 2014 before earning his master of science degree in sports management from Cortland in 2017.