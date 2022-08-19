Former Alabama Huntsville coach Ross, who led Chargers into Division I era, passes away at 70

Longtime Alabama Huntsville hockey coach Doug Ross passed away peacefully on Aug. 16.

Ross was 70.

The leader of the UAH hockey program for 25 years, Ross began in Huntsville in 1982 and guided the team to a pair of national championships at the club level before ushering the Chargers into the NCAA era in which Ross compiled 376 wins, including two NCAA Division II national championships in 1996 and 1998.

In total at UAH, Ross was 451-272-45, with 16 winning seasons and eight different campaigns with at least 20 victories.

In addition to his postseason success at the Division II level, Ross also led UAH to two College Hockey America regular-season titles and two NCAA Division I tournament berths after the program transitioned to the next level for the 1998-99 season.

Overall in his time with the Chargers, Ross coached two CHA players of the year, two CHA student-athletes of the Year, 26 all-CHA performers and 19 Division II All-Americans. He was inducted as a member of the inaugural UAH Athletics Hall of Fame Class in 2021 for his incredible tenure with UAH hockey.

Prior to building the UAH hockey program, Ross was an All-CCHA player at Bowling Green from 1973 to 1975 and represented America as a member of Team USA at the 1976 Olympic Games in Innsbruck, Austria.

Details concerning arrangements for Ross will be forthcoming.