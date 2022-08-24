After two seasons with USPHL organizations, Thrawl joins Rensselaer men’s hockey staff as volunteer assistant coach

The Rensselaer men’s hockey team has added volunteer assistant coach Liam Thrawl to its staff.

A 2021 graduate of Ohio State, Thrawl was an assistant coach for the USPHL’s Midwest Blackbirds last season.

“Liam is a great addition to our staff,” said RPI head coach Dave Smith in a statement. “He is an intelligent and focused coach who strives to make each individual player better during his time at RPI. His primary focus will be on skill development for players as well as video breakdown and on-campus recruitment.”

Before joining the Blackbirds, Thrawl was a scout for the USPHL’s Utah Outliers and since 2020, has scouted for Neutral Zone LLC, providing reports on amateur players in the state of Ohio.

Thrawl worked in the OSU athletic department as a student, joining the Street Team from 2020 to 2021. He was tasked with promoting Buckeyes athletic events around the community, including Kidsfest and the athletic carnival. While in school, he had a remote internship with the NHL’s Nashville Predators, helping the team plan its reopening of Ford Ice Arena to the public.

In school, Thrawl earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a major in Marketing and a minor in Organization and Performance from Ohio State in 2021.