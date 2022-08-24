Arizona State recognizes Sun Devils supporters with naming of new on-campus facility Mullett Arena

Arizona State University has announced that the new on-campus multi-purpose arena will be named Mullett Arena in recognition of Donald “Donze” and Barbara Mullett’s commitment to ASU and Sun Devil athletics.

Mullett Arena will house Sun Devil hockey, gymnastics and wrestling as well as community events and the Mountain America Community Iceplex.

The 5,000-seat state-of-the-art venue includes two NHL regulation-size ice sheets, 20 luxury suites, a large club lounge and event-level premium club seats. The arena is the new home for Sun Devil hockey with over 8,000 square feet set aside for ASU’s locker room, weight room, lounge and coaches’ offices.

“The Mullett family has supported Sun Devil hockey through every stage of its existence and expanded their support of Sun Devil Athletics in the years since. In appreciation of Don and Barbara’s commitment, we’re thrilled to introduce Mullett Arena,” said Arizona State VP for university athletics Ray Anderson in a news release. “With this building dedication, ASU and the Mullett’s shared vision comes to life as we take another step toward elevating our elite student-athlete experience and further serving our community.”

Mullett Arena, in the Novus Innovation Corridor, will house Sun Devil athletics events and competitions as well as the adjacent Mountain America Community Iceplex, and will serve as a public venue for the university and community to host concerts, conferences, youth competitions, educational opportunities, and more. The second full-size ice sheet will also be accessible to students, the community and youth hockey programs at every level, providing an additional public sheet to one of the fastest-growing states for youth hockey participation in the country.

“It is an honor for Barb, me, and our family to have our name associated with Sun Devil athletics’ new on-campus multi-purpose facility,” said Don Mullett. “With the recent establishment of the Barbara H. Mullett Family Foundation, we’re so proud to have Mullett Arena as part of our initial commitment from the foundation.”

Through the recognition of Mullett Arena, the Mullett family is extending existing support of Sun Devil hockey and Sun Devil athletics. In 2014, support from the Mullett family was instrumental in elevating ASU hockey to NCAA Division I status.

“There is only one person whose name should be on our ice and on our arena, and it’s Don Mullett. Without ‘Donze,’ this arena doesn’t happen, and NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey doesn’t exist at ASU. The Mullett’s family legacy will forever be cemented at ASU, and nothing will make our ACHA and NCAA alumni happier,” said Sun Devil hockey head coach Greg Powers.

“Hockey is a constant in our family and an element of our lives that brings us so much joy. It is so special for us to now associate that love for the game with Arizona State University and the state of Arizona with this remarkable building. As awe-struck as we are to watch elite college hockey in this state-of-the-art facility, we’re finding even more meaning in the assurance that Mullett Arena will be home to little tykes, learn-to-skates, and club and adult leagues who share our love for the sport,” added Mullett.

The Mullett family is a strong advocate for growing the sport. In 1998, Don built the Mullett Ice Center in Hartland, Wisc., which is home to Arrowhead High School men’s and women’s hockey as well as youth and adult leagues.

At ASU, the new Mullett Arena includes 20 luxury suites, two group suites, a large club lounge and event-level premium club seats. The club lounge has a Center Ice Club on the main concourse that runs along center ice and can host up to 500 fans. On the 300-level, a social deck will run the length of the east side of the venue, providing an open-air, aerial view of the arena where fans can interact while still experiencing exceptional sightlines to the competition. The arena also will be able to serve as a backup site for sports played on hardwood, such as volleyball.

Additionally, a 942-seat student section will occupy the entire west side of the venue to provide an enhanced gameday experience for ASU students.

In addition to Sun Devil hockey’s space, Mullett Arena includes eight additional locker rooms between the main arena and the community ice sheet that can be utilized for visiting teams, youth programs, ASU club programs, and live events.

“Arizona State University is empowered to realize its vision for a 21st century university through the imagination and philanthropy of its donors,” said ASU president Michael M. Crow. “The generosity and confidence demonstrated by the Mullett family for our hockey program and our broader desire to be of service, matched with a state-of-the art facility, will allow us to build on ASU’s tradition of character-building competition and excellence.”