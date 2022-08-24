Army West Point director of hockey operations Horn named new video coordinator for AHL’s Condors

The AHL’s Bakersfield Condors announced Wednesday that Kris Horn is the team’s new video coordinator.

Horn joins the Condors from Army West Point where he had been the director of hockey operations since 2018.

He was previously an assistant coach at Brockport (2016-18), a volunteer assistant coach at Union (2015-16), and an assistant coach at Hamilton (2014-15).

Horn graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Michigan State in 2008 and holds a master’s degree from Brockport with a concentration in athletic administration.