Mercyhurst hires former Lakers’ men’s hockey player Bucci as new assistant coach for women’s hockey team

Mercyhurst has announced the addition of Tommaso Bucci as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Bucci joins Trey Flesch as new assistant coaches on the Lakers’ bench.

“We are excited to welcome back Tomasso to Mercyhurst University,” said Lakers head coach Michael Sisti in a news release. “His work ethic and enthusiasm for our program and university will help him hit the ground running.”

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to come back to Mercyhurst and work with this amazing program,” added Bucci. “It’s a great chance to learn and grown under Coach Sisti’s leadership. I can’t wait to meet the group and get working towards a championship”

Bucci returns to Mercyhurst after graduating from the Mercyhurst in 2019. A member of the men’s hockey team, Bucci played in 103 games while scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists.

Following his collegiate career, he played one season with the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers, tallying 13 goals and notching 18 assists for 31 points in 46 games.