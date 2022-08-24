Minnesota Duluth promotes Krause to associate head coach, adds former Ferris State captain Chupp as new assistant coach

Minnesota Duluth has elevated Adam Krause to associate head coach and hired Cody Chupp as a new assistant coach.

Krause joined the Bulldog men’s hockey staff in May of 2018.

“Adam has been incredibly valuable in continuing the success of our men’s hockey program,” said UMD head coach Scott Sandelin in a statement. “He has been a great resource for our student-athletes and his passion for the Bulldogs is unmatched. He makes those around him better and I am excited to watch him progress in this role.”

“I am honored and appreciative of Coach Sandelin and the entire Bulldog staff for this opportunity,” added Krause. “Most importantly, I am thrilled to be able to work with our outstanding student-athletes in our men’s hockey program. I am proud to be a Bulldog alum and represent the University of Minnesota Duluth. I can’t wait to hit the ice and have a helping hand in developing our student-athletes in the classroom, in competition and in the community.”

Krause was a staple for four seasons (2011-15) with the Bulldogs and spent both his junior and senior seasons serving as a team captain. He skated in 133 career games at UMD and had 37 points (16 goals and 21 assists). Krause saved some of his best hockey for last as during his final UMD go-around he matched or eclipsed personal highs for goals (seven), assists (10) and points (17) despite missing a month of the regular season with a wrist injury.

The last two seasons, Chupp was the assistant coach for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks. Prior to that, he was the head coach from 2017 to 2020 with the USHL’s Lincoln Stars, and before that, from 2014 to 2017, was the assistant coach for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

“We are excited to have Cody join our coaching staff,” said Sandelin. “He brings a wealth of coaching and playing experience that will benefit our student-athletes. He is a high character individual with great values which fits our philosophy of doing things the right way, both on and off the ice.”

“I am thrilled to be joining such an amazing program at the University of Minnesota Duluth,” added Chupp. “I would like to thank the entire Muskegon Lumberjacks organization for their support over the past two years and during this process. I would also like to thank Coach Sandelin and Coach Krause for this amazing opportunity. It has been a pleasure getting to know both of them during my time in the USHL and throughout the interview process. One of the things that has always attracted me to UMD is the pride the staff and players take in doing things the right way. I am honored to join this program and its culture of success in the community, classroom and on the ice. My family and I are extremely excited to be Bulldogs.”

Chupp played at Ferris State from 2006 to 2010, serving as captain for his junior and senior seasons and alternate captain during his sophomore year. Over 144 games over four years, he tallied 95 points (35 goals, 60 assists).