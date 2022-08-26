After four years playing at Trine, Krumpschmid joins Colgate men’s hockey staff as director of hockey operations

Brandon Krumpschmid has the joined the Colgate men’s hockey staff as the director of hockey operations.

Krumpschmid graduated from Trine this past May with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Sports Management.

While at Trine, Krumpschmid was a four-year member of the school’s NCAA Division III hockey program. He finished his career with 26 points on 14 goals and 12 assists.

“We are very fortunate to have Brandon join our staff,” said Colgate associate head coach Dana Borges in a statement. “He brings positivity and a passion for the game that is contagious. His growth mindset approach is going to continue to help our program provide the best possible environment for our student-athletes.

“Brandon’s team-first mentality will not only make an immediate impact in our hockey program but throughout the Colgate community.”

Most recently, Krumpschmid served as a team leader for USA Hockey Select 17s. In this role, he assisted the coaching staff, reviewed and evaluated video with players, and served as a bench coach for select scrimmages.

He also served as an intern with the Trine hockey program from March-May 2022, where he assisted with video and statistics and organized events.

Krumpschmid began working in hockey in 2018 as a coach for All in Stride, a position he held until 2021. His duties included training athletes in both the physical and mental aspects of the game and working on skill development.

Currently, Krumpschmid is working on earning a Master of Business Administration degree online from Trine.