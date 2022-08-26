Former Quinnipiac player, UConn, Wesleyan coach Plante named new assistant for Brown men’s hockey team

Brown has announced the addition of Matt Plante as a new assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Plante joins the Brown staff after spending the last four years as the co-director of hockey operations and the 18U head coach at Mount St. Charles Academy, where he guided the program to a 122-23-13 record as the bench boss and led the program to the USA Hockey Tier I 18U national championship in 2022.

“I am very excited to announce Matt Plante to our coaching staff and welcome him to Brown University,” said Brown head coach Brendan Whittet. “Matt is an experienced recruiter, has worked at many levels of hockey, and has consistently won at a high rate at all his coaching stops. Matt has earned an outstanding reputation for his work ethic, his ability to recruit, his ability to connect with his players, and his ability to coach. Most importantly, I see him as an excellent fit with our program and culture.”

“I am very honored and excited to be part of Brown University and the men’s hockey program and family,” added Plante. “It is a very exciting time to be a part of the Brown community whether it be as a student-athlete, coach, administrator, or professor with all of the current growth going on around campus and the athletics division. I am very eager and excited to work with Coach Whittet and Coach Smith and especially the players in our program and I can’t wait for the season to get started. Again, the future is very bright at Brown, and I hope to assist our coaching staff in making significant contributions to the university and our program”.

Prior to his time in Woonsocket, Plante spent six years with the Selects Academy at South Kent School, coaching between the 18U and 16U midget teams. Notably, Plante’s team in 2017-18 captured the USA Hockey Tier I 18U national championship.

Plante also held assistant positions with the USHL’s Indiana Ice (2011-12), UConn (2003-04, 2006-07), and Wesleyan (2004-06). He also served as head coach at Hebron Academy for four years (2007-11).

A 2002 graduate of Quinnipiac, Plante was a four-year letter-winner with the Bobcats. Quinnipiac won the 2002 MAAC championship and reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. Plante was inducted to the Quinnipiac Athletics Hall of Fame with the 2001-02 squad.