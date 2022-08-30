Air Force names Colorado Springs product, former UMass Lowell captain Holmstrom director of hockey operations

Colorado Springs native Josh Holmstrom has been named the director of hockey operations at Air Force.

Holmstrom comes to the academy after serving as the head coach of the EHL’s Walpole Express.

“We are very excited to have Josh Holmstrom joining our staff,” Falcons head coach Frank Serratore said in a statement. “Josh is a local boy who grew up playing youth hockey at Cadet Ice Arena. He went on to a very successful USHL, NCAA, and professional playing career. As a coach, Josh has a year of experience under his belt as a head coach of the Walpole Express of the Eastern Hockey League. Josh possesses a high level of respect for the Academy, (and) the experience he brings as both a player and coach will enable him to make an immediate impact on our program.”

A 2014 graduate of UMass Lowell, Holmstrom was the team captain his senior year and played in 154 career games as a forward and had 74 career points. He helped lead the River Hawks to two Hockey East championships and to the 2013 NCAA Frozen Four.

Holmstrom played six seasons of professional hockey, spending time in both the ECHL and the AHL. He spent the 2014-15 season with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye and the 2015-16 season with the ECHL’s Missouri Mavericks. Holmstrom played 66 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2016-17 and 28 games in 2017-18. In his final professional season, he played 70 games with the ECHL’s Worcester Railers and had 30 points.