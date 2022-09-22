Former NHL netminder Roloson joins Lake Superior State staff as goaltending coach, director of player development

Lake Superior State has named former NHL All-Star goaltender Dwayne Roloson the team’s goaltending coach and director of player development.

Roloson brings an extensive hockey background, including playing over 600 games for six teams over the course of a 14-year career in the NHL.

“We are thrilled to add Dwayne to our coaching staff,” said LSSU head coach Damon Whitten in a statement. “His extensive experience both as a player in the NHL and as both a goalie and development coach at both the professional and other levels will give our players a significant edge in their development. We are looking forward to Dwayne bringing his experience and expertise to continue to develop some of the country’s top goalies here at LSSU. With this addition to our staff, we now have a combined 1185 games played and over 25 years in the NHL, two Hobey Baker Award finalists, a whole slew of gold, silver, and bronze medals from both the USA and Canadian national teams, two NHL All-Stars, and a coach who led world juniors in scoring and a coach who led the NHL in save percentage.

“That experience will be poured into our players as we look toward their development in hopes of following in the footsteps of Mike and Dwayne.”

As a player, Roloson was signed as a free agent by the Calgary Flames after graduating from UMass Lowell. He also played for the Edmonton Oilers, helping the team to the 2006 Stanley Cup Final, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

In addition to his time with the NHL, Roloson was also a member of the Canadian national team, winning gold at the 2007 IIHF World Championship in Moscow.

After his playing career, Roloson returned to his alma mater where he served as an assistant coach before taking a position as a goaltending consultant with the Anaheim Ducks for three seasons. He continued coaching for one season with the Shawnigan Lake School U15 Prep team and five seasons with the WHL’s Victoria Royals.

“Not only has Dwayne developed and coached goalies at the NHL level, but he brings in a unique experience with his skill development background at both the NHL, prep, and WHL levels as well,” said Whitten. “His passion for player development extends out of the crease and he will play a big role in the development of our forwards and defensemen as well.”