After success at ACHA level with Oregon, Orr moves to Marian men’s hockey team as new assistant coach

The Marian men’s hockey team has added Rylee Orr to the staff as an assistant coach.

“I’d like to thank (head coach) Clay (Van Diest) and the rest of the hiring committee for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Marian family,” said Orr in a statement. “I am extremely excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to get on the ice with the guys and get the season going.”

Orr comes to Marian after serving as the head coach at ACHA Division II Oregon for four seasons. The Ducks posted a winning record in all four of his years and he helped guide Oregon to three conference championships and three trips to the ACHA tournament.

His playing career saw him compete at ACHA D-II Utah State for four seasons. Orr served as an alternate captain in his final season and helped lead the Aggies to a conference championship. Following his career at Utah State, Orr played one season professionally in Germany with EHC Neuwied. In his 32 games overseas, Orr led the team in scoring with 22 goals and 20 assists for 42 total points.

“We are thrilled to add coach Orr to the Marian hockey program,” said Van Diest. “Rylee has done a tremendous job building the University of Oregon hockey program into a powerhouse over the last four years. I look forward to him continuing his success with the Sabres. Rylee is a tireless recruiter, a great hockey mind, and will be a great addition to our staff and program as a whole.”

Orr graduated from Utah State in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Human Movement Science.