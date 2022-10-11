Adrian tabs former men’s hockey player Coykendall as new assistant coach for Bulldogs’ women’s hockey team

Adrian has announced the hiring of Trevor Coykendall as the new assistant coach of the women’s hockey team.

Coykendall was part of the Bulldogs’ men’s team’s national championship run this past spring. Over 31 games during the 2021-22 campaign, he posted a career-best 26 points on 13 goals and 13 assists, including the game-winning tally against Geneseo in the national championship game.

The latest addition to the staff at Arrington Ice Arena played four seasons for the Bulldogs while working towards a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Business Administration.

He also served as a representative of the Student Athlete Athletic Committee and completed an internship alongside Adrian athletic director Mike Duffy in the fall of 2021.

Coykendall started his duties July 1.