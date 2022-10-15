FRIDAY RECAP: Top-ranked Denver falls to UMass, North Dakota, Quinnipiac tie in wild game, Lindenwood gets first NCAA Division I victory

Massachusetts scored two goals while killing a major penalty in the opening five minutes of play and never looked back, taking a 4-2 victory over No. 1 Denver on Friday night at the Mullins Center.

The win was the Minutemen’s seventh all-time over a No. 1-ranked opponent.

“That was a highly unusual game, but in my time at UMass, it seems like every time we play that team it’s not a usual game,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “Today was just another version of it. It was an unbelievable response by our guys. We wanted to get out to a quick start, we didn’t think it would happen with a five-minute major, that was obviously huge in the game. What a statement made by ‘Pav’ (UMass goalie Luke Pavicich). That was, what, his third career game and he puts up 45 saves? He was outstanding and we needed him to be. Denver’s an outstanding team. Our kids played hard.

“We were very opportunistic and there’s a lot we need to get better on, but that’s a huge win for this team early in the season.”

Just 38 seconds into the game, Cal Kiefiuk was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for hitting from behind. The 13th-ranked Minutemen responded with Kenny Connors and Scott Morrow finding the back of the net.

Tyson Dyck later scored in the period to make it a 3-0 UMass lead after 20 minutes. Reed Lebster made it 4-0 early in the second.

The Pioneers scored twice with the extra attacker in the third period as Carter Mazur and Shai Buium cut the deficit to 4-2.

Denver goalie Magnus Chrona made 11 saves but didn’t play for most of the final eight minutes while the Pioneers had the extra attacker on the ice.

Lindenwood 7, Air Force 6

Lindenwood scored three goals in the third period, including the game-winner with 1:40 remaining, for a 7-6 win over Air Force in a non-conference game at the Centene Ice Center.

The win was the Lions’ first at the NCAA Division I level and in the team’s first home game.

Finny sends the place into absolute euphoria ‼️ The goal that cemented our1st Division 1️⃣ victory #Letsgo | #OneRoar pic.twitter.com/urts9cCsdQ — LULionsHockey (@LULionsHockey) October 15, 2022

“I’m in shock,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “This is a punch in the gut. It was a tale of two games. We played our game and controlled play in that second period, but we knew they are a handy team that plays free and is confident offensively. We have not played well with the lead the last two weeks. We have a lot to work on and we have a quick turnround for tomorrow’s game.”

The score remained 6-4 in favor of the Falcons until Hunter Johannes injected life into the building, scoring a shorthanded goal at the 12:54 mark of the final period. Shortly after David Gagnon scored his second of the night, tying the game 6-6. Lindenwood pushed for the go-ahead goal and got it with less than two minutes to go as Ryan Finnegan tallied the milestone goal.

Trent Burnham made 39 saves for the win in goal. Aaron Randazzo turned aside 15 for Air Force.

No. 3 North Dakota 5, No. 1 Quinnipiac 5 (UND wins shootout)

In a wild game at Ralph Engelstad Arena, Quinnipiac led 4-1 midway through the second period, only for North Dakota to score the next four, including three in the third period.

CJ McGee’s goal at 10:25 of the third period for the Bobcats knotted the game at 5-all.

Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets made 38 saves on the night, including 29 in the first two periods. Drew DeRidder and Jakob Hellsten combined to stop 17 shots for the Fighting Hawks.

No. 5 Minnesota State 6, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 0

Minnesota State tallied four power-play goals and freshman goaltender Alex Tracy didn’t allow a goal as the Mavericks skated past the Bulldogs at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The Mavericks got out to a three-goal lead in the first period and cruised from there.

Cade Borchardt finished with a three-point night on a goal and two assists, while Akito Hirose had three assists.

In goal, Tracy, who was making his first career start, finished with 16 saves in picking up his first career win and first career shutout.

Zach Stejskal and Matthew Thiessen combined on a 28-save effort for UMD.

No. 6 Michigan 9, No. 9 Boston University 2

Mackie Samoskevich and Seamus Casey each scored twice and added an assist in the Wolverines’ blowout win at Yost Ice Arena.

Gavin Brindley, TJ Hughes, and Rutger McGroarty all notched their first career goals while Adam Fantilli put together a three-assist performance to run his multi-point streak to three games.

Tic Tac Toe and it’s 4-0 Michigan pic.twitter.com/PqBTxU8H1n — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 14, 2022

Erik Portillo made 26 saves for Michigan. At the other end, Drew Commesso and Vinny Duplessis combined to stop 25 for the Terriers.

No. 10 St. Cloud State 5, Wisconsin 1

Five different players scored goals for the Huskies and Jaxon Castor finished with 25 saves on the road the at the Kohl Center.

Jared Moe made 28 saves for the Badgers.

The game, part of a two-game series, was the first for SCSU in Wisconsin since 2013.