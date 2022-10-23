Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 20-23

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Oct. 17 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 20-23.
No. 1 Minnesota (4-2-0)
10/21/2022 – No. 7 North Dakota 2 at No. 1 Minnesota 3 (OT)
10/22/2022 – No. 7 North Dakota 5 at No. 1 Minnesota 4 (OT)
No. 2 Minnesota State (3-3-0)
10/21/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota State 2 at No. 8 St. Cloud State 3
10/22/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota State 3 at No. 8 St. Cloud State 4
No. 3 Quinnipiac (2-1-2)
10/22/2022 – No. 3 Quinnipiac 0 at Maine 4
10/23/2022 – No. 3 Quinnipiac 6 at Maine 2
No. 4 Denver (4-2-0)
10/21/2022 – No. 11 Providence 1 at No. 4 Denver 4
10/22/2022 – No. 11 Providence 2 at No. 4 Denver 3 (OT)
No. 5 Michigan (5-1-0)
10/21/2022 – No. 5 Michigan 5 at Lake Superior State 2
10/22/2022 – No. 5 Michigan 5 at Lake Superior State 1
No. 6 Massachusetts (4-0-1)
10/21/2022 – Union 1 at No. 6 Massachusetts 7
10/22/2022 – Union 0 at No. 6 Massachusetts 7
No. 7 North Dakota (3-2-1)
10/21/2022 – No. 7 North Dakota 2 at No. 1 Minnesota 3 (OT)
10/22/2022 – No. 7 North Dakota 5 at No. 1 Minnesota 4 (OT)
No. 8 St. Cloud State (6-0-0)
10/21/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota State 2 at No. 8 St. Cloud State 3
10/22/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota State 3 at No. 8 St. Cloud State 4
No. 9 Boston University (3-2-0)
10/21/2022 – No. 14 Connecticut 4 at No. 9 Boston University 3 (OT)
10/22/2022 – No. 14 Connecticut 2 at No. 9 Boston University 5
No. 10 Minnesota Duluth (2-4-0)
10/21/2022 – Wisconsin 5 at No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 2
10/22/2022 – Wisconsin 3 at No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 0
No. 11 Providence (3-2-0)
10/21/2022 – No. 11 Providence 1 at No. 4 Denver 4
10/22/2022 – No. 11 Providence 2 at No. 4 Denver 3 (OT)
No. 12 Northeastern (3-2-1)
10/18/2022 – RV Boston College 3 at No. 12 Northeastern 3 (OT)
10/22/2022 – No. 19 UMass Lowell 3 at No. 12 Northeastern 2
No. 13 Notre Dame (3-2-1)
10/21/2022 – No. 17 Western Michigan 0 at No. 13 Notre Dame 2
10/22/2022 – No. 13 Notre Dame 0 at No. 17 Western Michigan 4
No. 14 Connecticut (6-1-1)
10/21/2022 – No. 14 Connecticut 4 at No. 9 Boston University 3 (OT)
10/22/2022 – No. 14 Connecticut 2 at No. 9 Boston University 5
No. 15 Harvard (0-0-0)
10/20/2022 – Brown 2 at No. 15 Harvard 5 (exhibition)
10/22/2022 – Guelph* 0 at No. 15 Harvard 9 (exhibition)
No. 16 Ohio State (6-1-1)
10/20/2022 – Bentley 2 at No. 16 Ohio State 9
10/21/2022 – Bentley 1 at No. 16 Ohio State 3
No. 17 Western Michigan (5-2-0)
10/21/2022 – No. 17 Western Michigan 0 at No. 13 Notre Dame 2
10/22/2022 – No. 13 Notre Dame 0 at No. 17 Western Michigan 4
No. 18 Penn State (6-0-0)
10/20/2022 – St. Thomas 2 at No. 18 Penn State 6
10/21/2022 – St. Thomas 2 at No. 18 Penn State 3 (OT)
No. 19 UMass Lowell (4-2-0)
10/22/2022 – No. 19 UMass Lowell 3 at No. 12 Northeastern 2
No. 20 Cornell (0-0-0)
10/20/2022 – Guelph* 1 at No. 20 Cornell 8 (exhibition)
RV = Receiving votes
* = Not eligible for poll