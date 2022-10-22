SATURDAY RECAP: No. 1 Minnesota downed in OT by North Dakota, St. Cloud State sweeps No. 2 Minnesota State, Maine upsets No. 3 Quinnipiac

After losing in overtime Friday night to top-ranked Minnesota, No. 7 North Dakota turned the tables on the Gophers Saturday night.

Just a night removed from what many called an instant classic, the sequel proved to be even better for the crowd at 3M Arena at Mariucci as Mark Senden struck 2:21 into overtime to help No. 7 North Dakota upset Minnesota.

The goal was Senden’s second of the night, capping off a night that saw both teams rally from a two-goal deficit. The captain now has four goals in seven career games against Minnesota, with all four coming in the last two wins for North Dakota.

Trailing 2-0 midway through the middle frame, Jackson Blake started a scoring barrage for the visitors with his fourth of the season to pull the Fighting Hawks within a goal. Less than a minute later, Riese Gaber scored the second power-play goal of the night for the green and white to quickly pull the Hawks level at 2-2.

The scoring continued when Senden potted his first of the night 18 seconds after the Gaber goal when he drove to the net and bunted a shot out of the air and past Owen Bartoszkiewicz to quickly put North Dakota in front 3-2.

UND made it four goals in under four minutes with its third power-play goal of the period, with Jackson Kunz deflecting a Cooper Moore shot off his body and in, chasing Bartoszkiewicz from the game and increasing the lead to 4-2.

Minnesota pulled to within 4-3 late in the second before tying the game at 4-4 less than seven minutes into the final frame, but Drew DeRidder kept the game level with nine of his 37 saves in the period to send the game to overtime for the second straight night.

In the extra session, Gaber blew past the defender and threw the puck towards the crease where Senden was able to out-work all three Gophers and tally the overtime winner.

Bartoszkiewicz and Justen Close combined to make 15 saves for Minnesota.

No. 8 St. Cloud State 4, No. 2 Minnesota State 3

Grant Cruikshank scored two goals and Micah Miller added a goal and an assist as the Huskies swept the Mavericks at the Herb Brooks Hockey Center Saturday night.

Chase Brand also scored, Kyler Kupka notched two assists, and Dominic Basse made 34 saves for the win in goal.

For Minnesota State, Josh Groll and David Silye each had a goal and an assist, Sam Morton scored, and Alex Tracy took the loss in goal with a 17-save outing.

Maine 4, No. 3 Quinnipiac 0

The Black Bears scored all four goals in the third period to knock off the third-ranked Bobcats at Alfond Arena.

Cole Hanson, Ben Poisson, Matthew Fawcett and Nolan Renwick scored in the final frame and Victor Ostman made 33 saves for the shutout.

Yaniv Perets stopped 30 in goal for QU.

No. 4 Denver 3, No. 11 Providence 2 (OT)

Jack Devine netted the game-winning tally 1:16 into overtime to lead Denver over the Friars at Magness Arena Saturday night.

Jack Devine delivers a happy Homecoming for the Pioneers.

Carter Mazur and Massimo Rizzo added goals for DU, while Rizzo had an assist for a two-point game and Sean Behrens chipped in two helpers to back Magnus Chrona’s 29 saves in goal.

For Providence, Taige Harding and Jaroslav Chmelar scored, Riley Duran and Liam Valente each had two assists, and Philip Svedebäck turned aside 22 shots between the pipes.

No. 5 Michigan 5, Lake Superior State 1

Adam Fantilli (goal, three assists) and T.J. Hughes (two goals) led the Wolverines to a 5-1 victory over Lake Superior State on Saturday night at Taffy Abel Arena.

With the win in a penalty-filled game, Michigan extended the program’s win streak over the Lakers to seven games.

Duke from Fantilli! Fantilli now has four points on the night, Duke has three.

Erik Portillo was stellar once again between the pipes, turning aside 23 of the 24 shots the Lakers put on goal en route to earning his 40th career victory as a Wolverine in just his 53rd start.

Mackie Samoskevich and Dylan Duke each went for a goal and an assist in the win.

Timo Bakos scored the lone LSSU goal and Seth Eisele kicked out 33 shots in getting the loss in goal.

Miami 2, Canisius 0

Ludvig Persson recorded the fourth shutout of his career as Miami blanked Canisius 2-0 to finish off a road sweep Saturday afternoon.

Persson made 25 saves, several of the highlight-reel variety down the stretch, to keep the Golden Griffins at bay.

Ryan Savage scores on the powerplay to give Miami a 1-0 lead in the first.

Brothers Ryan Savage and Red Savage each collected a goal for the RedHawks, who improved to 8-0-0 all-time against Canisius.

Goaltender Jacob Barczewski gave the host Golden Griffins a chance, turning aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

The RedHawks’ last non-conference road sweep was Jan. 2-3, 2015 at Rensselaer.

Sacred Heart 5, Niagara 1

The Pioneers erased a 1-0 deficit with five straight goals to grab a 5-1 win and split the weekend series at Dwyer Arena.

Sacred Heart got goals from five different players – Blake Humphrey, Aidan Connolly, Ryan Steele, Kevin Lombardi and Neil Shea – and 24 saves from goalie Luke Lush.

Ryan Steele jumps all over the advantage and an open side of the net to make the lead two goals!!

The Purple Eagles, who took the lead almost five minutes into the game on a Carter Randklev goal, had a 25-23 edge in shots but could not hold the early lead.

In goal, Jake Sibell stopped 18 shots for Niagara.