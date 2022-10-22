Minnesota Duluth’s Kaiser suspended one game by NCHC for high sticking major penalty against Wisconsin

The NCHC announced Saturday that it has issued a one-game suspension to Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, in accordance with the conference’s supplemental discipline policy.

The suspension stems from a stick infraction during the Bulldogs’ game against Wisconsin Oct. 21 at Amsoil Arena.

During Friday night’s game, Kaiser was assessed a major penalty for high sticking and given a game misconduct penalty at 3:48 of the third period, following a video review.

Kaiser will be required to serve the one-game suspension during UMD’s series finale Oct. 22 against Wisconsin. He is eligible to return for Minnesota Duluth’s series opener against Cornell on Oct. 28.