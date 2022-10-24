Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 24, 2022

(4) Minnesota Duluth at (1) Ohio State

Ohio State proved why they are the top-ranked team in the country this weekend with two wins over UMD. On Friday, Jenna Buglioni opened the scoring with a power play goal just 1:29 into the second period. Clara Van Wieren tied the game late in the third on an odd-player rush and shot that skittered under Amanda Thiele. Jenn Gardiner sent the Buckeyes to the 2nd intermission with the lead on a quick shot off a faceoff that Emma Soderberg did not have the time to react to. In the third, Maggie Flaherty turned a turnover into a goal to tie the game. In overtime, it looked like a shootout was imminent before Buglioni got a breakaway and she did not miss as she went in alone on Soderberg and gave OSU the 3-2 OT win. On Saturday, Minnesota Duluth got on the board first with Mannon McMahon getting credit on a Buckeye own-goal. Gabby Rosenthal tied the game late in the first on a tip-in from a pass by Sophie Jaques. Gabbie Hughes put the Bulldogs up 2-1 early in the second and that score held into the back end of the final frame before Gardiner’s shot from the slot tied the game at two. Less than five minutes later, Riley Brengman went top-shelf to score the game-winner.

(2) Minnesota at St. Cloud State

The Gophers scored four times in the opening frame of Friday’s game and were able to hold that lead for a 4-2 win. Abbey Murphy scored 1:05 into the game. Abigail Boreen scored a power play goal before five minutes had passed. Grace Zumwinkle scored her 90th career goal to extend the lead in the tenth minute and Taylor Heise lit the lamp in the 14th minute to give Minnesota the 4-0 lead heading into the first intermission. St. Cloud State scored twice in the waning minutes of the second to narrow the gap on goals from Klára Hymlárová and Olivia Cvar. In the second game, St. Cloud State took a lead less than a minute into the game when Emma Gentry knocked in a rebound of the turnover engineered by Courtney Hall. Madison Kaiser scored off a behind-the-back pass from Savannah Norcross to tie the game at 1. SCSU went 7-for-7 on the penalty kill and were looking to hold on to the tie late into the game before Zumwinkle buried a rebound with four minutes left to give Minnesota a 2-1 win.

(3) Northeastern at Maine

The Huskies lept out to a 2-0 lead early on Friday with goals from Megan Carter and Chloe Aurard. Morgan Trimper cut the lead in half for Maine, but Alina Müller got it back just before the end of the second to make it 3-1. Two goals from Katy Knoll and one by Lily Shannon put the game away in the third to give Northeastern the 6-1 win. Maureen Murphy had three assists in the win. On Saturday, Grace Heiting scored for Maine midway through the first period and that would prove to be the lone goal of the game as the Black Bears upset Northeastern. It was Maine’s first win over the Huskies in three years.

Bemidji State (5) Wisconsin

On Thursday, eight different Badgers found the back of the net as Wisconsin won 9-0. Kristen Simms had a goal and two assists and Laila Edwards added three assists in the win. On Friday, the scoring was once again spread out, as seven different Badgers scored in the 7-1 win. Caroline Harvey led Wisconsin with a goal and two assists. Gabbie Smith scored for Bemidji with 1:03 to go in the game to ruin the shutout.

(14) Vermont at (6) Colgate

Corinne McCool put the Catamounts on the board first with a goal midway through the first period. Kas Betinol responded just :33 later and from there, it was all Colgate. Allyson Simpson scored in the waning seconds of the first to make it 2-1. Danielle Serdachny made it 3-1 early in the third and Neena Brick added another in the final frame to give the Raiders the 4-1 win. Saturday’s win was coach Greg Fargo’s 200th at Colgate and ensured the team is off to their best start in program history. Dara Greig bookended the first period with goals to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead after 20. In the first two minutes and the closing seconds, she put away rebounds to give Colgate the lead. In the second, Serdachny had a breakaway down the ice in transition and cut in to the goalie to make it 3-0. Natálie Mlynková tried to carry Vermont back into the game with a power play goal in the second and a goal late in the third, but the Catamounts ran out of time and Colgate took a 3-2 win and weekend sweep.

Mercyhurst at (10) Cornell

Gillis Frechette scored a snipe from her knee in the slot to open the scoring in Cornell’s first game of the season. Georgia Schiff’s no-look pass made for the perfect set-up to Kaitlin Jockims’ second-period goal to make it 2-0 Big Red. Frechette got a stick on a deep Rory Guilday shot to re-direct it in the net for her second goal of the day to give Cornell the 3-0 win. Alyssa Regalado’s hat trick helped the Big Red take a 7-2 win on Saturday. Mercyhurst scored first as Sydeny Pedersen capitalized on the power play. But Cornell would go on to reel off seven straight goals to put the game out of reach. Regalado’s first was also on the power play and the teams went to the locker rooms tied at 1. In the second, the Big Red did not let more than a few minutes pass without lighting the lamp as Caroline Chan, Frechette, Izzy Daniel and Regalado all scored to put the game out of reach at 5-1. Regalado and Daniel both scored in the first half of the third to make it 7-1. Kylee Mahoney scored late for Mercyhurst to make it 7-2 but Cornell swept the weekend.

Syracuse vs. (11) Clarkson

St. Lawrence vs. (11) Clarkson at Adirondack Icebreaker

It was the third-straight time Clarkson faced Syracuse in the course of eight days and the third win for the Golden Knights as they took a 3-0 victory in Lake Placid. Darcie Lappan had two goals and an assist and Anne Cherkowski had a goal and two assists to lead Clarkson to the win. In the tournament title game against St. Lawrence, it was once again Lappan and Cherkowski leading the way. Lappan led the team with a goal and two assists while Cherkowski added two goals to carry the team to a 3-1 win.

Franklin Pierce at (12) Penn State



Six different Nittany Lions scored in Penn State’s 6-0 win over Franklin Pierce on Sunday. Alyssa Machado, Olivia Wallin, Maeve Connolly, Tessa Janecke, Eleri MacKay and Mallory Uiehlein each found the back of the net. The teams will play again Monday afternoon.

New Hampshire at (13) Providence

Kayla Kutes scored her first career goal and transfer Noemi Neubauerova scored her first as a Friar to help Providence to the 4-1 win on Friday. Rookie Reichen Kirchmair and grad student Hunter Barnett also scored in the win. Kira Juodikis’s power play goal was UNH’s only tally in the game. In the second game, the teams skated to a scoreless first before Kyla Bent’s power play goal on the rebound put the Wildcats up 1-0 early in the second. Kirchmair had an extra-attacker goal of her own on a snipe with fewer than 18 seconds left in the frame to tie it at 1. Continuing the theme, Sara Hjalmarsson won the game with 2.5 seconds left in regulation as Neubauerova fought for and won the puck along the boards behind UNH’s net. She dished it to the front of the net and Hjalmarsson had it in the back of the net before you could blink to earn Providence the win and sweep.

Dartmouth at (15) Harvard

Kristin Della Rovere, Ellie Bayard and Anne Bloomer all scored for Harvard to lead them to their first win of the season as they defeated Dartmouth 3-0.