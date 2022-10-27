Boston University-Holy Cross, Harvard-Quinnipiac women’s hockey games announced as part of Frozen Fenway 2023

The city of Boston, ECAC Hockey, Hockey East, and Fenway Sports Management announced Thursday that Frozen Fenway 2023 will feature women’s college matchups between Boston University and Holy Cross and Harvard and Quinnipiac on Friday, Jan. 6.

The pair of women’s college hockey games will be followed by the previously announced men’s college hockey doubleheader matchups featuring Northeastern vs. UConn and UMass vs. Boston College on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Tickets for the January 6 doubleheader are on sale now.

“We are thrilled to invite more schools from New England to play at Frozen Fenway,” said Brett Miller, director of special events at Fenway Sports Management, in a statement. “Opening this historic ballpark up to new fanbases and making Frozen Fenway a regional celebration is something we’re looking forward to as we kick off the new year, and these matchups are sure to deliver an action-packed experience for fans in the stands.”

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 (women’s doubleheader):

Harvard vs. Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 (men’s doubleheader):

Northeastern vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m.

UMass vs. Boston College, 6 p.m.

“ECAC Hockey is thrilled that Harvard and Quinnipiac, two of the premier programs in ECAC Hockey and NCAA collegiate ice hockey, shall showcase their talent and skills as part of Frozen Fenway 2023,” said ECAC Hockey commissioner Steve Hagwell. “We are especially excited for the student-athletes, coaches and staff to participate in such a unique and memorable event.”

The Hockey East women’s matchup features the joint-winningest school, Boston University, against the conference’s newest member, Holy Cross. In the ECAC matchup, Harvard and Quinnipiac boast a combined 15 NCAA tournament appearances.