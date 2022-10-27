D-III Hockey Independents Preview – Non-conference wins a focus for quartet of teams in East

These teams would love to be playing in a conference and have the chance to battle for a league title or an opportunity to play on the national stage. Being an independent makes the former impossible but the latter a remote possibility and so, four teams play their non-conference schedules with the hope of impressing conferences and earning wins to be relevant in tournament conversation.

I don’t think we are going to sneak up on anyone this year,” said Albertus Magnus head coach, Kyle Wallack. “We started the season at 0-4 last year and yet finished at 16-8-1 with some high-quality wins over teams like Hamilton, Trinity, and Plattsburgh. Our focus is to be better this year and earn enough quality wins that we might at least be part of the conversation at tournament time. We would love to win 20 games and have a great group back to make that effort.”

Albertus Magnus

The Falcons return five of their top six scorers from last season and return stellar goaltender Logan Bateman who missed the first month of the season last year when the Falcons started 0-4. Look for a better start this season in the hunt for a 20-win season.

Anna Maria

The AmCats graduated their top five scorers from last season so a combination of returning forwards and new players will be expected to chip in with goal production. Cam Tobey will be expected to contribute on both ends of the ice from his defense position while Zack Roncarati, Cole Johnston and Aidan Richardson look to be the #1 netminder for coach Dave McCauley.

Rivier

The Raiders benefited from a great freshman season from forward Milan Breczko who finished with 12 goals and 24 points on the season. He and fellow sophomores, Tyler Duderstadt and Nicholas Paolucci will need to add a bit more offense for coach Matt Keating’s Rivier squad.

SUNY – Canton

The Kangaroos downed Albertus Magnus in last year’s inaugural GNAC Commissioner’s Cup to claim bragging rights among the independent programs. This year there won’t be that end of year tournament due to scheduling challenges, but Canton will be competitive with their challenging schedule that always includes SUNYAC opponents. Goaltender Filip Schlyter returns along with a mobile and physical defensive group that will help keep the Roos in the game against any opponent.

Players to watch

Albertus Magnus: Alex Gagnon – forward; Jonathan Stein- forward

Anna Maria: Cam Tobey – defense; Derek Raposo – defense

Rivier: Brandon Brown – goaltender; Evan Lugo – forward

SUNY-Canton: Filip Jakobsson – forward; Brady Morrison – forward

USCHO Predicted finish

Albertus Magnus SUNY-Canton Anna Maria Rivier

The season opens this weekend with Canton in a two-game series at Stevenson while Anna Maria faces Nichols in the opening round of the Woo Cup Tournament in Worcester, MA. Rivier plays a two-game series against the UCHC’s newest member, Alvernia and Albertus Magnus faces St. Michael’s for two games this weekend to open the new season.