This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Even after picking up sweep over Lindenwood, AIC team still ‘a work in progress’

It was mostly splitsville in Atlantic Hockey last week, with both conference series (Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force and Sacred Heart at Niagara) ending in splits.

In each case, the home team won the first game, with the visitors coming back the next day to get their three points.

Mercyhurst and Clarkson also split a non-conference series in the North Country, with Friday’s 2-1 overtime victory the first of the season for the Lakers.

The only team to record two victories last week was American International, which swept visiting Lindenwood 5-0 and 5-3.

Jordan Biro had a goal and an assist in each game, and Alexandros Aslanidis earned both wins in net.

It was a nice bounce-back victory for the Yellow Jackets, who dropped a 7-3 decision to Holy Cross earlier in the week.

Looking at the big picture, coach Eric Lang says that his team, which features 18 new players, is on track, if not ahead, of where he thought it would be at this point in the season.

“We’re a work in progress,” said Lang. “Our schedule hasn’t allowed for a full week of practice yet, so I’m looking forward to that this week. We need to clean some things up. But overall, I’m pleasantly surprised with our team.

“Right now, we’re at about 25 percent of our potential.”

Adjustments are ongoing, and some were made after Tuesday’s loss to Holy Cross.

“We did some good things in that game,” said Lang. “We did a good job blocking shots. We had the puck a lot. But Holy Cross’ will to win superseded what we were able to do.”

So that means that there is still plenty to work on, according to Lang.

“We weren’t happy as a staff,” he said. “There were some tough film sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. (For the series against Lindenwood) we infused some new guys in the lineup.”

Aslanidis, a freshman, is 3-1 in four starts with a .926 save percentage and a 1.78 GAA.

Biro, a transfer from Colorado College, leads the team in scoring with three goals and eight assists. Senior Blake Bennet, last season’s playoff MVP, leads the way in goals with six in eight games.

Next up for AIC is a game on Friday at Army West Point. The Black Knights are coming off a wildly entertaining 7-6 overtime loss to the U.S. National Development Team last Sunday in front of a packed house at Tate Rink.

Games with Army West Point are always special for Lang and his staff. Lang spent four years as Brian Riley’s assistant before taking the head coaching position at AIC.

Brendan Riley, Brian’s son, is an assistant at AIC. He previously squared off against his dad for four years as a player at Mercyhurst. Brother Jack is on the Black Knights’ bench as Director of Hockey Operations. He also starred for Mercyhurst.

“Really looking forward to it,” said Lang. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere. It always feels like going back home for me, especially with Brendan Riley on our bench.”

Win or lose, Lang’s team is ahead of schedule, and the four-time defending Atlantic Hockey champions have a knack for peaking at the right time.

“We already have four wins,” said Lang. “Last year we didn’t get to four wins until Thanksgiving.”

The Yellow Jackets opened last season 3-10-1 before winning 10 straight to run away with the regular season title and ultimately winning the playoff championship as well.

“We’re notoriously slow starters,” said Lang. “Our game is fairly complicated in how we play, with an emphasis on detail. Our goal is to be playing our best hockey at the end of the season.”