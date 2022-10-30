D-III West Weekend Hockey Wrap-Up: Adrian picks up where it left off

The streak continues.

In a weekend series worthy of being played in March, reigning national champion and top-ranked Adrian swept No. 3 Utica, capping the series with convincing 8-3 win on Saturday.

That win came on the heels of a 4-3 overtime win on Friday.

Adrian has now won 33 consecutive games, their last loss coming to Utica in the 2021-22 season opener.

Matus Spodniak paved the way in the finale, recording a hat trick and also adding an assist to his stat line.

Zachary Heintz came through with two assists and a goal while Sam Ruffin and Ayodele Adeniye both dished out two assists apiece.

Dershahn Stewart started in goal and made 31 saves.

Spodniak was the hero on Friday. The Bulldogs raised their championship banner before the game and then went to work in a tight battle from start to finish.

In overtime, Spodniak struck for the game-winning goal in OT.

Utica led 2-1 after one period and went up 3-1 in the second before rallying. Mathew Rehding cut the lead to one and Riley Murphy tied the scored in the third.

Nic Tallarico started the opener and tallied 21 saves.

Below is a look at some of the other games that took place over the opening weekend of the season.

Green Knights unbeaten against Pointers

Sixth-ranked St. Norbert wrapped up its weekend with a 1-1 tie against 10th-ranked UW-Stevens Point.

St. Norbert opened the series with a 3-2 win in OT on Friday before Johnny Roberts racked up 44 saves in a 1-1 tie with the Pointers on Saturday. That total is a career high, with 10 of those saves coming in OT.

Brendan Aird scored the lone goal for the Green Knights. Mick Heneghan scored UW-Stevens Point’s lone goal.

The Pointers held a 45-25 edge in shots.

On Friday, Liam Fraser came through with a power-play goal in OT to lift the Green Knights to a victory. Ben Schmidling tallied two goals and an assist for the Green Knights. Wilson Northey had a goal and assist for the Pointers.

Foresters cap weekend with win

After playing to a 5-5 tie against Saint Mary’s on Friday, Lake Forest took care of business Saturday with a 6-3 win.

The Forresters trailed 3-2 after one period but scored four goals over the next two periods to seal the deal.

Colin Bella’s second goal of the night gave Lake Forest the lead for good. It was the first game winner of his career.

Friday’s game did go to a shootout and the Cardinals won it 3-2.

Bud Winter scored twice for the Cardinals. David Cohen finished with two goals for the Forresters.

Matt Sankner made 34 saves for the Cardinals and Carson Poulin made 33 saves for the Forresters.

Thunder sweep opening series

Trine got off to a 2-0 start to the season with a sweep of Fredonia. Trine won the opener 5-1 and needed OT to win on Saturday.

Brett Piper scored the game-winner in the extra session to lift Trine to a win. Rookie Kyle Kozman started in goal and made 23 saves.

Brad Jenion had a goal and two assists on Friday.

Blue Devils roll through opening weekend

UW-Stout won only eight games last season. The Blue Devils showed this past weekend that they might just be a different team this year.

UW-Stout opened with a 6-2 win over MSOE on Friday and then crushed Concordia (Wis.) on Saturday.

Against MSOE, the Blue Devils scored five goals in the second period, including three off the power play. Kobe Keller tallied a goal and two assists and Jordan Halverson finished with a pair of goals. Tyler Masternak made 28 saves.

A hat trick highlighted Saturday’s win. Peyton Hart recorded a hat trick while teammates Matt Dahlseide and Peter Verstegen both scored two goals apiece. The Blue Devils scored eight of their goals in the final two periods. The nine-goal outburst is the best by UW-Stout since the 2013-14 season and the eight-goal margin of victory is the largest since 2009.

Dawson Green got the job done between the pipes, earning his first collegiate win on a night when he made 20 saves.

Johnnies rally for win

Saint John’s trailed 1-0 early but scored the final three goals of the game for a 3-1 win over UW-River Falls in its season opener.

Mason Campbell tied the game with the first goal of his career and Joe Papa put the Johnnies ahead for good. Max Borst also scored while Bailey Huber made 27 saves in his first start at the college level.

The Falcons had much better luck on Friday, rolling over Hamline 4-0. Gibb Coady tallied a goal and an assist in the win.

Royals off and running

Bethel dominated Finlandia in its first two games of the season. The Royals scored eight goals in both games, winning 8-2 and 8-1.

They scored six goals in the opening period on Saturday and never looked back. Braden Bartoo finished with two goals and Jarrett Cammarata tallied three assists. Austin Ryman made 12 saves.

Cammarata recorded a hat trick-plus one on Friday, scoring four goals for the Royals. Justin Kelley added two goals and Travis Allen tallied 15 saves.