Picking up 22 first-place votes, Michigan takes over as top team in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 22 first-place votes this week, Michigan is the new No. 1 team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, moving up three spots from last week’s rankings.

Denver garnered 15 first-place nods and is No. 2 this week, up from No. 3 a week ago.

Former No. 1 Minnesota (five first-place votes) sits third this week, followed by St. Cloud State (six first-place votes) at No. 4, dropping two spots, and Massachusetts (one first-place vote), holding steady at No. 5.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Oct. 31, 2022

Minnesota State is up two to No. 6, Quinnipiac remains seventh, Connecticut moves up two to No. 8 and also earned a first-place vote, while Ohio State rises two to No. 9, and North Dakota falls four to No. 10 this week.

Bemidji State is the lone new team to enter the rankings this week, coming in at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 11 other teams received votes.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

