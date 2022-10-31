Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 31, 2022

(2) Minnesota at (1) Ohio State

Nelli Laitinen’s shot from the point midway through the first had the Gophers up 1-0 after the first period and it looked like that would hold into the second intermission. But Ohio State scored twice in :39 in the closing minutes of the second frame to take a 2-1 lead into the third. Jenna Buglioni and Sophie Jaques each put away a rebound to give the Buckeyes the lead. Minnesota responded immediately when the third period began as Taylor Heise made it a 2-2 game. Petyon Hemp banked in a shot from below the goal line and Abigail Boreen cleaned up a loose puck to give the Gophers a 4-2 win. On Saturday, there were 13 penalties assessed and more than a period’s worth of game time was spent on special teams. Once again, Minnesota jumped out to a lead as Abbey Murphy and Josefin Bouveng had them up 2-0 before four minutes had passed. Makenna Webster, who’s playing field and ice hockey at Ohio State and had not played on Friday, cut the lead in half late in the first. The 2-1 score held through the second and in the third, things got frenzied. Murphy scored in the first minute to make it a 3-1 game. In the middle of the third, the teams combined for four goals in 3:39 of game time. Jenn Gardiner made it 3-2 and then Sophie Jaques scored on the power play to tie the game. Sixty-six seconds later, Taylor Heise took off during an OSU power play and scored a short-handed goal to put Minnesota ahead 4-3. But it took Jaques just 33 seconds to get her second power play goal, which tied the game and forced overtime. The extra frame could not decide this and it goes down as a tie, with Ohio State getting an extra conference point for winning the shootout.

(3) Wisconsin at (5) Minnesota Duluth

In the first game, the Badgers outshot UMD 16-6 in the first period and Lacey Eden scored with under two to play to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead. She picked off a pass in the neutral zone and took it in alone, beating Emma Soderberg. But the Bulldogs kept pushing back, keeping UW off the board and putting more pressure on their net. Gabbie Hughes broke through with 2:50 left in regulation to tie the game and force overtime. She was left alone in front of the net and cleaned up a rebound. In the extra frame, Nina Jobst-Smith’s shot from just above the circles deflected off Cammi Kronish’s pads and into the net to give Minnesota Duluth the 2-1 overtime win. Saturday’s game was back and forth and in a rarity for the Badgers, they were outshot 38-26. Wisconsin got on the board first as KK Harvey’s wrister from the left faceoff dot on the power play gave the Badgers the lead. The Bulldogs responded with a similar goal on a power play of their own as Hannah Baskin scored her first career goal. Gabbie Krause put UMD up 2-1 early in the second. Wisconsin took advantage of a 3-on-2 rush as Britta Curl slid a pass across the slot to Eden, who tied the game at 2. Harvey gave UW a lead as she crashed into the slot to clean up a loose puck before wristing it home. Nicole LaMantia saw an opening from the left side and made it a two-goal lead early in the third. Jesse Compher was given a five minute major and game misconduct for slashing the back of Soderberg’s head as she was sprawled on the ice after covering up a puck. Harvey took an interference penalty toward the end of the major and Ashton Bell made Wisconsin pay, cutting the lead to 4-3. It looked as though the Bulldogs had once again come up with a late game equalizer, this time from Naomi Rogge, but the Badgers successfully challenged for offsides and ended up taking the 4-3 win.

(4) Colgate at (7) Quinnipiac

Sadie Peart buried a slap shot from behind the left circle seven minutes into the first to give Quinnipiac a 1-0 lead and the Bobcats held off the Raiders until the waning minutes of the game as Olivia Mobley and Shay Maloney scored on the empty net to secure the 3-0 win.

(4) Colgate at (10) Princeton

Princeton kept the game close through the first two periods, but Colgate pulled away in the third to earn their 10th straight win. Late in the opening frame, Kaitlyn O’Donohoe put away a rebound on a Danielle Serdachny shot to put Colgate up 1-0. Princeton quickly responded with a snipe of a wrister by Sarah Fillier. The Raiders second goal once again came thanks to Serdachny as Sydney Bard buried a rebound after her long-distance shot. Sara Stewart’s wrap-around goal made it 3-1. Neena Brick turned a turnover quickly into a goal to make it 4-1 and Kaitlyn O’Donohoe went short side high to make it a 5-1 win.

(6) Northeastern vs. (13) Providence

In the first game, Northeastern outshot the Friars 33-14 and dominated from start to finish. Petyon Anderson, Chloe Aurard, Mia Brown and Maude Poulin-Labelle each scored to lead them to a 4-1 win. Claire Tyo scored the goal for Providence. On Saturday, Noemi Neubauerova corralled a rebound with her skate and shot the puck back in the net to give Providence a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later, Abbey Marohn did the same thing on the other end to tie the game up for Northeastern. In the third, Tory Mariano’s long distance shot came off Katy Knoll and Murphy was able to place it top shelf to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead. In the third, Lauren DeBois had room to move the puck at the top of the zone and she turned at the point and released a wrister to tie the game. This one could not be decided in overtime and goes down as a tie, with Northeastern getting an extra point with the shootout win. Both goalies played well, but Sandra Arbstreiter excelled in the extra frame, stopping seven shots for a total of 48 in the game.

(8) Cornell at (7) Quinnipiac

The Bobcats showed why they’re being underestimated in the polls by taking a pair of wins over ranked teams. They are one of just three undefeated teams left in the country (Minnesota and Yale are the other two). Madison Chantler and Shay Maloney traded goals and primary assists to put the Bobcats up 2-0 at the end of the first. Gillis Frechette’s shot ricocheted in early in the second to cut the lead in half. Maya Labad ensured the victory for Quinnipiac by putting in a pass from Alexa Hoskin and hitting an empty-netter to make it a 4-1 win.

(8) Cornell at (10) Princeton

The Big Red were led by rookie McKenna Van Gelder on Sunday. She scored first on the PP, cleaning up a rebound left by Princeton goalie Jennifer Olnowich. Tiger freshman tied it up with some pretty stickwork to beat Deanna Fraser and tie the game. Van Gelder’s shot from the left circle gave Cornell the lead with nine to go in the game. Izzy Daniel added an empty-netter to secure the 3-1 win.

(9) Yale at Harvard

Freshman Jordan Ray had ten shots on goal and scored twice in her first first game as a Bulldog to give Yale a 2-1 win in their season opener. Gabi Davidson Adams scored late in the game to ruin the shutout and get Harvard on the board.

(9) Yale at Dartmouth

The Big Green scored first in this game, but Yale reeled off four unanswered to come away with a 4-1 win. Jenna Donohue scored eight minutes in for Dartmouth. Carina DiAntonio evened the score on a power play goal late in the first. Vita Poniatovskaia scored midway through the second to make it 2-1 and DiAntonio added her second of the day to make it 3-1 heading into the final period. Anna Bargman added an empty-netter to make it a 4-1 win.

(12) Penn State at Lindenwood

The Nittany Lions outshot the Lions 46-20 on Friday and eked out a 4-3 win. Rachel Goff scored first for Lindenwood, but Penn State quickly responded with an unassisted goal from Alyssa Machado. Morgan Neitzke’s power play goal early in the second once again put Lindenwood up, but Tessa Janecke scored short-handed to tie it up once again. Izzy Heminger’s power play goal gave the Nittany Lions their first lead of the game as they headed into the second intermission. In the third, Olivia Wallin’s late game goal would prove to be the game winner as Neitzke found the net late to close the gap. In the second game, Courtney Correia tallied her second hat trick of the season to lead Penn State to a 7-0 win. Tessa Janecke added two goals and an assist.

(15) Boston College at (14) Vermont

Vermont rallied after being down 2-0 to take a 3-2 win on Friday. Gaby Roy scored in the opening minutes of the game and that had BC up 1-0 into the first break. Hannah Bilka doubled the lead early in the second. But from there the Catamounts took over. They outshot BC 44-13, including 34-9 over the final two frames. Maddy Skelton started Vermont’s run later in the second and Natalie Mlynkova scored 20 seconds into the third to tie up the game. Late in the third, Lara Beecher poked in a rebound from a Sara Levesque shot to win the game. Special teams were the difference in Saturday’s game as BC took a 2-0 lead before 11 minus had lapsed in the game thanks to two power play goals – one each from Cayla Barnes and Kate Ham. Theresa Schafzahl made it 2-1 in the closing seconds of the first period. Bilka scored again in the third to give BC a 3-1 lead, but once again, it was Schafzahl closing the gap. In the third, Lily Humphrey tied the game up for Vermont, but they could not complete a second comeback and Kelly Browne scored in overtime to give BC a 4-3 win.