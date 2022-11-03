New-look Panthers comfortable with fewer goals

Last year’s Plymouth State team won the MASCAC conference again while scoring 117 goals in 27 games through the first round of the NCAA tournament. The 4.3 goals per game was amongst the leaders in the country but with the departures of JR Barone and Peter Laviolette, there are expectations that the output will be reduced and that is just fine with head coach Craig Russell.

“I am really comfortable with us maybe scoring less and playing more of a 200-foot game,” said Russell. “Last year I think we always knew we could score to cover up any defensive mistakes or playing shorthanded a bit too often. I still know we have a lot of talented players upfront starting with last year’s MASCAC Player-of-the-Year Miles Abbate. I think we have great depth and experience on the blueline and a big strength with Kalle [Andersson] returning in goal that should mean we could be ok scoring fewer goals knowing we aren’t going to be scored on as often with more of a commitment to defense and special teams.”

Unlike the end of last season, the blueliners return healthy and ready to go this year led by captains Ben Chipman and Ted Austin along with junior Colin Tracy. This year’s group is deep and mobile and should provide very efficient breakout and transition play to this year’s dynamic offensive group.

“Ted [Austin] and Colin {Tracy] had double-digit points last season but the group overall is focused on playing defense first,” noted Russell. “It’s great to have strong goaltending available from Kalle and Brendahn [Brawley] but we don’t really want those guys having to bail us out all the time because we get loose or make fundamental mistakes that give the opponent good chances.”

With Andersson unavailable to open the season, the Panthers opened the season with a 2-2 overtime tie against Plattsburgh in their home opener before dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to No. 7 ranked Babson on Saturday night. In the two games, the Panthers were outshot by a combined 89-58 margin with Brawley playing outstanding while making 84 saves against the Cardinals and the Beavers combined.

“Last year we won a one-goal game in the opener and lost a one-goal game to Babson,” stated Russell. “We want to play a difficult schedule right from the first puck drop so we are mentally ready to play anyone and really be able to focus when league play starts. I think this team has amazing perspective and most of all a love of playing the game. Just minutes after last year’s heart-breaking overtime loss in the NCAA tournament to UNE, the group in the room was talking about how much fun playing that game was. They pushed aside the disappointment and quickly got back to why they play. I think that attitude will help us out this season for sure.”

This week conference play begins on Thursday with a big rivalry game against Fitchburg State. The games between the two are always physical and more importantly, have helped shape the playoff positioning in MASCAC over the past several seasons.