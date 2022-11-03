D-III East Hockey Game Picks – November 3, 2022

The week two matchups bring a lot of conference intrigue along with teams looking to get on track after a tough set of opening games. Last week I opened the season with a 6-4-2 record (.583) which is above average but not stellar by any standard. This week sees some pivotal early season games in conference play that can not only benchmark where your team is but potentially generate a lot of momentum for the remainder of the first half with some successful results. Here are this week’s picks:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Plymouth State v. Fitchburg State

The Falcons got off to a good start last weekend while PSU recorded a loss and a tie. The high-flying Fitchburg offense could pose a problem for the Panthers especially in front of their home fans – Fitchburg State, 4-3

Anna Maria v. Westfield State

The AmCats dominated some scoresheets statistically last week and hoping the feasting of goals against Worcester State continues against the Owls. Much closer game in this matchup but the visitors get some timely goals to earn another “W” – AMC, 3-1

Friday, November 4, 2022

Nichols v. (15) Endicott

The Bison enter CCC play on a high after winning last weekend’s Woo Cup Tournament. The start to conference play means a battle with perennial contender Endicott to benchmark where Alex Gacek’s team is as a threat in the conference. The Bison are better than advertised but so are the Gulls – Endicott, 3-2

(7) Babson v. (3) Hobart

Hobart was off and running with wins over Oswego and Potsdam to open the season and the freshmen goaltenders acquitted themselves well. The young Beavers also showed some mettle with an OT win over Plymouth State. This one will be close, but home team earns a win with a late goal – Hobart, 3-2

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Skidmore v. (2) Geneseo

If you like goalie matchups this could be the game for you. Geneseo’s Matt Petzian vs. Skidmore’s Tate Brandon is as good as it gets in the blue paint. Petzian has a better supporting cast as the Knights squeak one out in front of a raucous home crowd – Geneseo, 3-2

Chatham v. King’s

The Monarchs stunned Wilkes in overtime last week and aren’t likely to sneak up on the Cougars, but Jack Cooper and Ismael Ralsten are looking to show that conference honors from last week are hardly a one-off – King’s, 5-3

Plattsburgh v. Cortland

The Red Dragons host a dangerous Plattsburgh team with both looking to prove they are going to be in the title fray. Bragging rights go along with the points and Luca Durante makes sure Cortland gets both – Cortland, 3-1

(5) Utica v. Stevenson

The Pioneers played a great game without a result on Friday against Adrian and then were blown out on Saturday. 0-2 on the season doesn’t sit well for Coach Heenan’s squad and what better place for redemption than a visit against a key rival for the UCHCX title. A lot of offensive weapons make it tough for Ryan Kenny and the Mustangs – Utica, 4-2

Wentworth v. Curry

The Colonels had one of the best home-ice records in the conference last season and Coach Roundy will want to continue to make the Ice House a tough place for opponents. Timmy Kent and company get it done – Curry, 4-1

Franklin Pierce v. Assumption

The Ravens are off to a great start with their win of the Western Massachusetts Invitational Tournament backed by Conor Foley’s offense and the goaltending of Kyle Martin. Big Ne-10 battle between two teams that want to show they are contenders. Visitors steal a road win – FPU, 3-1

Every game is important and some of these early season battles may have results that impact things come playoff time next year. Maintaining momentum or establishing some are all on the plate for teams this weekend. More conference games are kicking off this weekend – “Drop the Puck!”