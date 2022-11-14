With 44 of 50 first-place votes, Denver takes over top spot in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Garnering 44 first-place votes, Denver is back atop the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

The Pioneers are up one spot from last week’s rankings.

Last week’s top team, Minnesota, is down one to No. 2 and received five first-place votes.

Michigan holds steady at No. 3, as does St. Cloud State at No. 4 and Quinnipiac at No. 5.

Penn State jumps up two spots to No. 6 and collected a first-place vote as well.

Connecticut remains seventh, Minnesota State is down two No. 8, Providence stays ninth, and Harvard moves up three to sit tenth in this week’s poll.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 14, 2022

Ohio State falls from No. 10 to No. 12, while Massachusetts goes from No. 11 to No. 16, and North Dakota tumbles from No. 12 to No. 19.

Merrimack is up four from No. 19 to No. 15 and UMass Lowell is up three from No. 16 to No. 13.

Entering the poll this week after being unranked last week is Michigan State sitting 17th.

In addition to the top 20, nine other teams received votes this week.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.