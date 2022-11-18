FRIDAY RECAP: No. 18 Northeastern draws first blood in series with No. 11 BU; No. 2 Minnesota completes sweep of No. 3 Michigan in illness-riddled series; UMD upsets No. 14 Western Michigan on road

In a battle that featured the two goaltenders from last year’s Winter Olympics, it was Northeastern’s Devon Levi who out dueled Boston University’s Drew Commesso, posting a 41 saves shutout in a 2-0 Huskies victory.

For a while, it seemed as if neither team would be able to solve the highly-touted goaltenders. But Cam Lund finally broke through with 8:54 remaining in regulation for the only marker to beat Commesso (24 saves). Justin Hryckowian iced the victory with an empty-net goal with 44 seconds remaining.

The victory snaps a two-game winless skid for Northeastern, while Boston University’s three-game winning streak was snapped at three. The two teams will travel about two miles down the road for Saturday’s rematch at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena.

No. 2 Minnesota 6, No. 3 Michigan 3

It may have seemed like a battle of attrition, with both teams battling illness and neither able to dress a full complement of players.

But that battle, for the second straight night, was won by Minnesota, this time 6-3 as the Gophers sweep the two-game series.

Jaxon Nelson (two goals, assist) and Matthew Knies (one goal, two assists) paced the Gophers offense. They jumped ahead 3-0 by the 4:37 mark of the second period and despite pushback from the Wolverines, the lead never dropped below two goals as Minnesota netminder Owen Bartoszkiewicz (35 saves) earned the win to improve to 3-0-0 on the season.

Off Nelly and into the net! That puck had a force field around it 😂 pic.twitter.com/NFEu0kzj7y — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 19, 2022

Minnesota Duluth 5, No. 14 Western Michigan 4

Darian Gotz scored the game-winning goal with 1:05 left in regulation, breaking a 4-4 tie as Minnesota Duluth earned an upset road victory over Western Michigan, 5-4.

It was a wild, back-and-forth game as the Bulldogs jumped to a 2-0 lead, fell behind 3-2, took a 4-3 lead and needed Gotz’s late tally after Western Michigan tied the game late on a Jason Polin power play tally.

GAME WINNING goal and first of the year for @dgotz14 as UMD tops WMU in a tight one! 🎥: @UMDMensHockey | @TheNCHC pic.twitter.com/WidTmzL4L2 — EVERYTHING COLLEGE HOCKEY (@TeamECH) November 19, 2022

The victory for Minnesota Duluth was a solid response to poll voters who bumped the Bulldogs out of the top 20 for the first time since the 2015-16 season, a span of 154 consecutive polls.

