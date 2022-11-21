D-III West Weekend Hockey Wrap-up: Trine stuns Adrian

Trine scored its biggest win of the season Saturday, upsetting second-ranked Adrian on the road. The Thunder used a dominating third period, punching the goal in the net three times, to finish off the Bulldogs in a 6-2 victory.

The win was historic for the Thunder, who beat Adrian for the first time in program history.

Jred Domin’s goal at the 11:03 mark of the opening period tied the score at 1-1 and Sam Antenucci’s tally a little over six minutes later put the Thunder in front for good. He scored on a 3-2 fastbreak. Drew Welsch made the score 3-1.

A pair of power play goals in the third by Bobby Price and Frank Trazzera pushed the Trine lead to 5-1. Sam Henry scored the Thunder’s final goal of the night.

Christian Wong-Ramos made 28 saves in the win as the Thunder snapped a two-game losing streak. Trine improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the NCHA.

The win made up for Friday’s 3-2 loss in overtime. Matus Spodniak scored the game-winner for the Bulldogs. Ty Enns scored twice for Adrian. Antenucci and Thad Marcola had Trine’s goals.

Below is a look at some of the other action that unfolded over the weekend in the west region.

Memorable night for Coughlin

Fourth-ranked St. Norbert stretched its win streak to four games over the weekend, sweeping Finlandia 7-3 and 3-1.

But the main storyline of the night was head coach Tim Coughlin setting a record for most wins at the NCAA Division III level. Saturday’s victory marked the 625th of his career. He passes Plattsburgh State’s Bob Emery for the milestone win.

The win total is the third highest at any level of NCAA hockey for coaches who have won all of their games at one school. He has the 11th most wins all-time in college hockey.

Liam Fraser led the way on the historic night, scoring a goal and dishing out an assist. Michael McChesney came through with two assists. St. Norbert held a 42-13 advantage in shots and Johnny Roberts made 12 saves. St. Norbert is now 5-0-1 overall and 4-0 in the NCHA.

Tight battle between Spartans and Foresters

Both nights against Lake Forest ended in a tie for Aurora, ranked 11th in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll. Aurora and Lake Forest tied 3-3 on Friday night and played to a 5-5 tie on Saturday. But Lake Forest won the shootout 2-1 on both nights.

Matt Weber came through with a pair of goals for Aurora while Hassan Aki tallied two assists. Kolby Thornton made 42 saves for the Spartans.

Colin Bella scored twice for the Foresters in Saturday’s game. Andrew Nieusma tallied a goal and two assists.

Aurora is 6-1-2 on the year and 4-0-2 in the NCHA. Lake Forest is 3-3-3 and 0-2-2.

Saints, Johnnies cap series in tie

After winning 5-2 on Friday night against Saint John’s, St. Scholastica played the Johnnies to a 2-2 tie on Saturday. But Saint John’s did prevail in the shootout.

Jack Johnson scored the final goal in the fifth round of the shootout.

The Johnnies held a 47-29 advantage in shots in Saturday’s game and held a 47-31 advantage on Friday night.

Filimon Ledenkov tallied a goal and assist for the Saints. Nathan Adrian’s goal in the final minute of the third forced overtime.

Nick Michel and Joe Papa both scored for the Johnnies.

Ledenkov came through with a hat trick for St. Scholastica in Friday’s win. Lewis Crosby tallied two assists for the Johnnies.

Saint John’s is now 4-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the MIAC. St. Scholastica is 4-3-1 overall and 3-0-1.

Augsburg keeps streak going

Augsburg has now won five consecutive games after rolling past Saint Mary’s 4-0 and 5-2 over the weekend.

The fifth-ranked Auggies are 5-1-1 overall and 3-0-1 in MIAC play.

Daniel Chladek scored twice and also tallied an assist while Erik Palmqvist came through with a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win.

Vincent Weis scored a pair of goals for the Auggies on Friday and Samuel Vyletelka made 32 saves to earn his sixth career shutout.

Big night for UW-Stevens Point head coach

Pointers head coach Tyler Krueger notched his 100th career win Saturday as UW-Stevens Point knocked off Northland 5-4.

The Pointers held a 33-17 advantage in shots and Tyler German came through with a pair of goals. Jordan Fader added a goal and an assist. Nicholas Aromatario recorded two assists. Noah Finstrom scored as well, his third goal in the last four games.

The Pointers improved to 4-3-1 overall and are 2-0-0 in the WIAC. They have won two consecutive games after opening the weekend with a 3-2 win over UW-Stout.

Northland dropped to 0-7-1 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Brandon Holt and Thomas Harbour both scored for the Lumberjacks, who lost a heartbreaker 5-4 in overtime to UW-Eau Claire on Friday.

Blugolds sweep weekend

UW-Eau Claire came through with two wins in WIAC play over the weekend, edging Northland 5-4 in overtime and beating UW-River Falls 4-2.

The Blugolds are now 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Nothing came easy in the win over Northland on Friday night. Kyler Grundy helped the Blugolds survive as he scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute left in OT. It was his second goal of the game.

The Lumberjacks had forced OT in the final minute thanks to a clutch goal by Cameron Coutre. Northland outshout UW-Eau Claire 11-4 in the third.

Max Gutjahr made 22 saves for the Blugolds.

Blue Devils bounce back

After losing 3-2 to UW-Stevens Point on Friday night, UW-Stout closed out its weekend with a 4-1 win over UW-Superior in WIAC action.

Tyler Masternak made 29 saves in the win for his fourth victory of the year. Matt Dahlseide tallied a goal and an assist to pace the offense. UW-Stout scored twice in the second and third periods to take control. It’s the sixth time this year the Blue Devils have scored four or more goals in a game.