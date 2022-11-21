Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 17-19

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. 14 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 17-19.

No. 1 Denver (9-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 2 Minnesota (10-4-0)

11/17/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota 5 at No. 3 Michigan 2

11/18/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota 6 at No. 3 Michigan 3

No. 3 Michigan (9-5-0)

11/17/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota 5 at No. 3 Michigan 2

11/18/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota 6 at No. 3 Michigan 3

No. 4 St. Cloud State (11-3-0)

11/18/2022 – No. 4 St. Cloud State 3 at Colorado College 1

11/19/2022 – No. 4 St. Cloud State 5 at Colorado College 0

No. 5 Quinnipiac (9-1-2)

11/18/2022 – No. 5 Quinnipiac 4 at Princeton 1

11/19/2022 – Princeton 1 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 4

No. 6 Penn State (11-3-0)

11/18/2022 – No. 17 Michigan State 3 at No. 6 Penn State 4

11/19/2022 – No. 17 Michigan State 7 at No. 6 Penn State 3

No. 7 Connecticut (10-2-3)

11/18/2022 – No. 7 Connecticut 2 at No. 13 UMass Lowell 3 (OT)

11/19/2022 – No. 13 UMass Lowell 2 at No. 7 Connecticut 4

No. 8 Minnesota State (8-4-0)

11/18/2022 – RV Northern Michigan 3 at No. 8 Minnesota State 2 (OT)

11/19/2022 – RV Northern Michigan 1 at No. 8 Minnesota State 4

No. 9 Providence (8-2-3)

11/18/2022 – Vermont 0 at No. 9 Providence 4

11/19/2022 – Vermont 3 at No. 9 Providence 4 (OT)

No. 10 Harvard (7-0-0)

11/15/2022 – No. 10 Harvard 3 at New Hampshire 1

No. 11 Boston University (7-4-0)

11/18/2022 – No. 18 Northeastern 2 at No. 11 Boston University 0

11/19/2022 – No. 11 Boston University 4 at No. 18 Northeastern 3 (OT)

No. 12 Ohio State (8-5-1)

11/18/2022 – No. 20 Notre Dame 2 at No. 12 Ohio State 5

11/19/2022 – No. 20 Notre Dame 1 at No. 12 Ohio State 0

No. 13 UMass Lowell (8-5-0)

11/15/2022 – No. 13 UMass Lowell 2 at RV Boston College 3

11/18/2022 – No. 7 Connecticut 2 at No. 13 UMass Lowell 3 (OT)

11/19/2022 – No. 13 UMass Lowell 2 at No. 7 Connecticut 4

No. 14 Western Michigan (9-6-0)

11/18/2022 – RV Minnesota Duluth 5 at No. 14 Western Michigan 4

11/19/2022 – RV Minnesota Duluth 3 at No. 14 Western Michigan 5

No. 15 Merrimack (9-3-0)

11/17/2022 – No. 15 Merrimack 3 at RV Sacred Heart 0

No. 16 Massachusetts (6-5-1)

11/18/2022 – No. 16 Massachusetts 4 at New Hampshire 2

No. 17 Michigan State (9-4-1)

11/18/2022 – No. 17 Michigan State 3 at No. 6 Penn State 4

11/19/2022 – No. 17 Michigan State 7 at No. 6 Penn State 3

No. 18 Northeastern (7-4-3)

11/18/2022 – No. 18 Northeastern 2 at No. 11 Boston University 0

11/19/2022 – No. 11 Boston University 4 at No. 18 Northeastern 3 *OT)

No. 19 North Dakota (5-6-2)

11/18/2022 – Miami 1 at No. 19 North Dakota 7

11/19/2022 – Miami 4 at No. 19 North Dakota 3

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-6-2)

11/18/2022 – No. 20 Notre Dame 2 at No. 12 Ohio State 5

11/19/2022 – No. 20 Notre Dame 1 at No. 12 Ohio State 0

RV = Received votes