Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap November 21, 2022

(1) Minnesota at (3) Wisconsin

The two teams battled to a 3-3 tie with the Gophers taking an extra point in the WCHA standings with their shootout win courtesy of Abbey Murphy. Vivian Jungels had the Badgers up 1-0 midway through the first and it looked like they’d double that, but the goal was overturned on a challenge for goaltender interference. Peyton Hemp’s shorthander off Murphy’s breakaway tied the game at 1. Laila Edwards scored early in the second, but Hemp responded by sneaking a puck in at a tight angle to tie the game at 2. Grace Zumwinkle beat Cami Kronish at the back door to put Minnesota up 3-2. The Badgers fought back but couldn’t get the equalizer until Britta Curl dove at a loose puck in a scrum and forced overtime with just 10.5 seconds left in regulation. The first five shooters missed in the shootout before Murphy scored to earn the point. On Sunday, Wisconsin starting goalie Jane Gervais left the game in the opening minutes due to injury, so Kronish stepped back in net. The teams were once again tied after the first thanks to goal from UW’s Nicole LaMantia and UM’s Taylor Heise. But the Badgers began to pull away in the final 25 minutes of the game. Sarah Wozniewicz scored from the slot on a pass from Casey O’Brien to put Wisconsin up 2-1. In the third, Kirsten Simms scored on a goal that was initially waved off, but clearly crossed the line and Jesse Compher sniped a shot through traffic to give Wisconsin the win and four of six points on the weekend.

Bemidji State at (2) Ohio State

Paetyn Levis scored twice – including a shorthander – and had an assist while Jenna Buglioni had a goal and two assists to lead Ohio State in a 5-0 win on Friday. Madison Bizal and Makenna Webster each also scored in the win. On Saturday, Sophie Jaques became the program record holder for career points by a defender with 130 after scoring a goal and adding an assist in the Buckeyes’ 7-1 win over Bemidji. Hadley Hartmetz led OSU with two goals and an assist. Jenn Gardiner had a goal and two assists. Sloane Matthews, Emma Peschel and Sydney Morrow also scored for Ohio State in the win. Calli Forsberg was the goal scorer for the Beavers.

St. Lawrence at (5) Quinnipiac

Maya Labad had Quinnipiac up 1-0 after one, but Shailynn Snow tied the game up 30 seconds into the second and Kiley Mastel put back a rebound early in the third to give St. Lawrence a 2-1 lead. The Bobcats regrouped and came back with four unanswered goals in less than seven minutes to put the game out of reach for the Saints. Kate Reilly, Olivia Mobley, Madison Chantler and Shay Maloney gave Quinnipiac the 5-2 win. Logan Angers made 27 saves on the night, including 15 in the second period alone.

(10) Clarkson at (5) Quinnipiac

The Bobcat defenders really stepped up in this game, scoring three of the team’s four goals in the 4-0 win over Clarkson. Kendall Cooper and Zoe Boyd each scored their first of the season. Kate Reilly and Shay Maloney also scored as Quinnipiac earned their fifth shutout of the season.

(10) Clarkson at (15) Princeton

Brooke McQuigge’s goal at the end of the first was enough to lift Clarkson over Princeton on Saturday. The Tigers outshot the Golden Knights 34-26, but Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk made all 34 saves for her nation-leading sixth shutout of the season.

(11) Penn State at (6) Yale

In the first game, all three of Yale’s goals came from players being in the right place at the right time. Anna Bargman, Claire Dalton and Vita Poniatovskaia each lit the lamp for the Bulldogs to give them a 3-0 win. On Saturday, the teams fought a tough and even game with Yale coming up with a game-winner with just 29.5 seconds left in overtime thanks to Elle Hartje. After a scoreless first, Ray Jordan put the Bulldogs on the board with a power play goal in the second. But Penn State pushed back and found the equalizer from Eleri Mackay with under three left in regulation.

Harvard at (7) Minnesota Duluth

Anneke Linser scored twice, Gabbie Hughes had two assists and Ashton Bell reached the 100 point club on Friday as the Bulldogs took down Harvard 4-0. UMD outshot the Crimson 55-14 in the win. In the second game, Hughes continued her domination against Harvard. She led the Bulldogs with a goal and three assists. In the five games Hughes has played against Harvard in less than a year, she has compiled eight goals and seven assists for 15 points. Freshman goaltender Hailey Macleod tallied an assist and earned her first collegiate shutout. Maggie Flaherty scored twice in the first to put UMD up 2-0. In the second, Mary Kate O’Brien, Danielle Burgen and Hughes each scored. And in the final frame, Kylie Hanley, Naomi Rogge, Linser and Katie Davis all lit the lamp to give Minnesota Duluth a 9-0 win and weekend sweep.

Holy Cross at (8) Northeastern

With Friday’s 2-1 win over Holy Cross, Northeastern head coach Dave Flint recorded his 300th career victory with the Huskies. This game was scoreless into the third period, with Northeastern holding a 35-13 lead in shots. Katy Knoll scored her nation-leading 13th goal of the year to open the scoring. Chloe Aurard scored a short-handed tally to make it a 2-0 game. The Crusaders scored on a power play late in the period with a goal by Casey Borgiel, but Northeastern held off the comeback and took the win. In the second game, Skylar Irving scored 1:40 into the game to put the Huskies up 1-0. In the second, Taze Thompson and Peyton Anderson extended the lead to 3-0. Kailey Langefels scored with the extra attacker late in the second to make it a 3-1 game and Bryn Saarela’s goal with seconds left in the period made it a one-goal game at the second break. In the third, Alina Müller and Aurard each scored to ensure a 5-2 win and weekend sweep.

(12) Connecticut vs. Boston University

Freshman Brooke Disher’s first collegiate goal was the game winner for the Terriers on Friday as they defeated UConn at home. Graduate student Andrea Brändli made 38 saves in the win. Jada Habisch’s goal in the first put the Huskies on the board, but BU responded. Catherine Vote tied the game before the first intermission and Disher’s goal in the second stood up. Catherine Foulem assisted on both BU goals. In the second game of the weekend, Connecticut came back twice to tie the game, but the Terriers pulled away with Haylee Blinkhorn’s first two goals of the season. Foulem scored first for BU, with Kathryn Stockdale answering shortly after. In the second, Nadia Mattivi scored on the power play to put Boston University ahead 2-1. Kate Thurman tied it up for Connecticut later in the period, but the first of Blinkhorn’s two goals came in the final two minutes of the frame and would prove to be the game winner. Julia Nearis added an insurance goal after Blinkhorn scored again in the third to give BU a 5-2 win. After losing seven of their last eight, the Terriers have won three straight – all against ranked teams.

Maine at (13) Providence

Sara Hjalmarsson scored once and Rachel Weiss scored twice to lead Providence to a 3-0 win on Friday. But it was the second game where Hjalmarsson really shone. She registered the Friars’ first four-goal game since 1996. She started with a natural hat trick, scoring twice in the first and once in the second. Ida Press added a power play goal in the second before Hjalmarsson scored again in the third. Lilli Welcke spoiled the shutout, scoring for Maine late to make it a 5-1 game.

(14) Vermont at Merrimack

Five different Vermont skaters tallied two points on Thursday, led by Theresa Schafzahl with two goals, as the Catamounts took down Merrimack 5-1. Corinne McCool, Evelyne Blais-Savoie and Ellice Murphy all scored for UVM in the win. Sam Lessick was the goal-scorer for Merrimack. On Friday, Laura Beecher scored 47 seconds into the game and the Catamounts were off from there. Maddy Skelton and Lily Humphrey also scored in the 3-0 win and Hailey Burns had two assists in the win.

St. Lawrence at (15) Princeton

Freshman Emerson O’Leary now leads the Tigers in goals, scoring her fourth to lift Princeton over St. Lawrence on Friday. The Tigers outshot the Saints 38-30 and Jennifer Olnowich set a new career high with 30 saves in the win.