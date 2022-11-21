Idle Denver stays atop DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll with 41 first-place votes

Denver, a team that did not play last weekend, remains No. 1 in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll after picking up 41 first-place votes this week.

Minnesota stays No. 2 and garnered seven first-place votes, while St. Cloud State moves up one to No. 3, getting two first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Quinnipiac is up one to No. 4, Michigan is down two to sit fifth, Connecticut moves up one to No. 6, Penn State falls one to No. 7, Providence is up one to No. 8, Harvard up one to No. 9, and Minnesota State rounds out the top 10, falling two spots this week to sit 10th.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 21, 2022

The lone new school entering the rankings this week is RIT at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 11 other teams received votes in this week’s rankings.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.